"England underestimated our team": Maheesh Theekshana after Sri Lanka's 8-wicket in 2023 World Cup in Bengaluru

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana claimed that England had taken them lightly coming into the 2023 World Cup fixture in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 26.

After electing to bat first, the defending champions were bundled out for just 156 runs in dramatic fashion. Ben Stokes was the top scorer with 43 runs off 73 balls.

The Lankans made light work of the chase, winning the game in the 26th over with eight wickets in hand. Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama scored unbeaten half centuries.

With figures of 1/21 in his 8.2 overs, Maheesh Theekshana certainly played his role in England's collapse. He claimed that the opposition were under-prepared and told reporters:

"I think they (England) underestimated our team because we also lost three games and we only won against Netherlands. I think they underestimated us. That's why the result went our way because we backed our strength, we went with a simple plan, so that's why we won the game today."

Jos Buttler keen on remaining England captain

England find themselves in ninth position in the points table, with four losses from five games so far. Although they are almost down and out of the race to the semifinals, skipper Jos Buttler believes he is still the right candidate to take his team forward and get them out of the precarious situation.

Here's what he told reporters after the game:

"I have a lot of confidence and belief in myself as a captain and leader - and as a player. You're always questioning how you can get the best out of players and get the team moving in the right direction. But if you're asking if I should still be captain of the team, that's a question for the guys above me."

Buttler and Co. face another stiff task ahead of them in the form of hosts India in their next World Cup game to be played in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.