England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

England will face Bangladesh in Match 20 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. This will be the second Super 12 match for both teams and the first-ever T20I encounter between the two sides.

England and Bangladesh experienced contrasting fortunes in their respective previous games. The Englishmen crushed defending champions West Indies by six wickets after rolling them over for 55. The bowlers enjoyed themselves against the Windies as Adil Rashid claimed four wickets in quick succession, while Tymal Mills and Moeen Ali helped themselves to two wickets apiece.

England were also brilliant in the field, taking some well-judged catches. However, they were disappointing with the bat. The four wickets they lost in the chase diluted the impact of their dominance to an extent.

Bangladesh have been dealt with a blow ahead of the England encounter. Fast bowler Mohammad Saifuddin has been ruled out of the tournament with a back injury and has been replaced by Rubel Hossain. They did not have a great game against Sri Lanka as their bowlers failed to defend a total of 171.

ENG vs BAN - Today’s match playing 11s

ENG Playing 11: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

BAN Playing 11: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (w), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

ENG vs BAN - Today's match opening batters list

England will open with the prolific pair of Jason Roy and Jos Buttler, who contributed 11 and 24* respectively against West Indies.

Naim Sheikh and Liton Das are the openers for Bangladesh. Sheikh scored an impressive 62 against Sri Lanka, while Das was out for 16 and also had an altercation with Lahiru Kumara.

ENG vs BAN - Today's match pitch report

According to Dale Steyn, the surface doesn't have much grass on it and looks a bit dry. It should be a good contest between the bat and ball. Spinners might get some help due to the dry surface.

ENG vs BAN - Today’s T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Langton Rusere, Nitin Menon

Third Umpire: Rod Tucker

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

ENG vs BAN T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bat first. The team has been forced to make one change, with Shoriful Islam coming in for Mohammad Saifuddin, who has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Speaking after winning the toss, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah said:

“We are going to bat first. The wicket looks good, so we want to put a good total. We got three spinners playing, so we need to restrict them. This is a new game, so we need to play well.”

England captain Eoin Morgan stated that the team has been good at chasing and that the wicket looks good as well.

Edited by Sai Krishna