England vs New Zealand 1st semi-final T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

England will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The Englishmen topped Group 1 with four wins in five games, while the Kiwis finished second in Group 2 after also emerging victorious in four of five matches.

When England and New Zealand met in the 50-over World Cup final two years ago, they produced a riveting contest. The sides couldn't be separated even after the Super Over that was played following a dramatic tie. In the end, the frivolous boundary count separated the teams and England were declared champions.

That is history though, and New Zealand will be keen to have a dominant hand in the rivalry this time round. It won’t be easy as England look to be the superior side on paper. However, the injury to Jason Roy has leveled things out to an extent. Kane Williamson’s men will go out with the belief that they can win.

ENG vs NZ - Today's match playing 11s

ENG playing 11: Jos Buttler (w), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

NZ playing 11: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

ENG vs NZ - Today's match opening batters list

England have a forced change at the top of the order. With Jason Roy out due to injury, Jonny Bairstow will be opening the batting with the in-form Jos Buttler.

Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell have looked good for the Kiwis but have not been consistent. Can they come up with the goods in the knockout clash?

ENG vs NZ - Today's match pitch report

The pitch is a decent surface to bat on. There could be some help for the bowlers early on. Dew is expected in the second innings.

ENG vs NZ - Today's T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Kumar Dharmasena

Third Umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: David Boon

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to field first. The Kiwis have not made any changes for the knockout clash.

Explaining his decision to bowl first, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said:

“We're bowling first. It's a good pitch but a bit of dew later. Today's a great occasion, looking forward to getting involved.”

England captain Eoin Morgan confirmed that Sam Billings is replacing the injured Jason Roy, with Jonny Bairstow moving to the top of the order.

Edited by Sai Krishna