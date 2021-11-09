T20 World Cup 2021, ENG vs NZ: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch history and stats

Just three days after defeating Afghanistan in a virtual eliminator, New Zealand will take the field again at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium against England in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021.

England and New Zealand met in a T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match at Abu Dhabi's Tolerance Oval, where Eoin Morgan's men emerged victorious by 13 runs. The English side will be keen to record another win against the Blackcaps in Abu Dhabi.

Before the two teams battle it out at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, let's take a look at some important stats you need to know from previous T20Is played at the venue.

T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: ENG vs NZ

Stadium name: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

City: Abu Dhabi

T20I matches played: 60

Matches won by teams batting first: 27

Matches won by teams batting second: 33

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 225/7 - Ireland vs. Afghanistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 84 - Bangladesh vs. South Africa, 2021

Highest individual score: 117* - Shaiman Anwar (UAE) vs. Papua New Guinea, 2017

Best bowling figures: 4/13 - Craig Young (IRE) vs. Nigeria, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 140

Sheikh Zayed Stadium - New Zealand vs Afghanistan match stats 2021

In the last match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets. The Kiwi bowlers allowed Afghanistan to score only 124 runs in the first innings. A combined effort from the top-order batters helped the Blackcaps win by eight wickets in 18.1 overs.

A total of 10 wickets fell in the match, with pacers taking seven of them. Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran, who was the only batter to hit a six in the game, managed to smack three maximums.

It will be interesting to see how the pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium behaves during the England vs New Zealand match.

