England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

England will take on the West Indies in Match 14 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. This will be the second game of the Super 12 stage in Group 1.

The last time England faced West Indies in a T20 World Cup, it was the final of the 2016 edition in Kolkata. Carlos Brathwaite smashed Ben Stokes for four consecutive sixes as West Indies created history, becoming the first team to lift the T20 World Cup multiple times. This West Indies team is not the same that were crowned champions five years ago. They have been barely surviving on borrowed time.

England will definitely go into Saturday’s clash as favourites. Although, they went down to India by seven wickets in the warm-ups, their batters impressed, putting up 188 on the board. England did well against New Zealand, registering a 13-run win. On the contrary, West Indies were abysmal. Pakistan thumped them by seven wickets, while even Afghanistan defeated them comfortably.

ENG vs WI - Today’s match playing 11s

ENG: Jos Buttler (w), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

WI: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (w), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul.

ENG vs WI - Today's match opening batters list

England will open with Jason Roy and Jos Buttler. Roy made 17 and 0 in the warm-ups, while Buttler contributed 18 and 73.

Meanwhile, Lendl Simmons opened in both practice games for the West Indies, but failed. He registered scores of 18 and 0. Evin Lewis went out to bat with Simmons against Afghanistan, and was dismissed for 3. He will be the other Windies opener against England.

ENG vs WI - Today's match pitch report

The surface has less green grass, and dry grass can make the pitch two-paced. Expect a lot of cutters and the dew factor to come into play on the night.

ENG vs WI - Today’s T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Aleem Dar, Marais Erasmus.

Third Umpire: Chris Brown

Match Referee: David Boon.

ENG vs WI T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

England have won the toss, and have opted to field first. Speaking after winning the toss, England captain Eoin Morgan said:

“We will bowl first. Short side one side. And we can guard ourselves a bit with that dew factor."

England left out Sam Billings, David Willey, Tom Curran and Mark Wood from their playing XI.

Kieron Pollard said he is not too disappointed with losing the toss, although, he would have bowled first too. Pollard confirmed that Andre Russell is fit and playing.

