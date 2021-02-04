“England are weak in the spin department” - Vivek Razdan

Former India pace bowler Vivek Razdan has opined that spin is one department where India will definitely have the edge over England in the upcoming four-match Test series.

According to Razdan, if India prepare pitches with decent amount of turn for the Test series against England, it will definitely be an advantage to the hosts.

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu in an SK Live session on Facebook, the 51-year-old opined:

“If India go in with the traditional approach of prepare turning pitches, then India could have an advantage as England are slightly weak in the spin department. If we compare the spin department of the two teams, England may face a level of difficulty. Any visiting team wanting to beat India in India must have quality spinners, and England seem to be lacking there.”

Dom Bess, Jack Leach and Moeen Ali are the spin options for England in the Test series against India.

Off-spinner Bess has 31 wickets to his name from 12 matches and left-arm spinner Leach 44 from the same number of Tests. Both picked up a five-wicket haul each in England's recently-concluded tour of Sri Lanka.

Moeen Ali is the most experienced of the England spinners, with 181 scalps in 60 Tests. He has also tasted success against India in the past. However, he is no longer a certainty in the starting XI.

England have players who have proved themselves on the big stage: Razdan

Despite India's obvious advantage, Razdan urged the hosts to not take England lightly as they have a number of match-winners in their side. The cricketer-turned-commentator stated:

“One should never take opponents lightly. England are coming off an impressive win in Sri Lanka. Their skipper (Joe Root) displayed excellent form in that series. There have a number of players who have the experience, and have proved themselves on the big stage.

He, however, added:

“Having said that, playing in India is completely different kind of a challenge. England will also be aware of the same. There are four Tests two be played, two in Chennai and two in Ahmedabad, including a day-night encounter. A lot could depend on the kind of pitches that are prepared.”

The first Test of the India-England series will begin in Chennai from February 5.