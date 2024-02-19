"England will be happy if Jasprit Bumrah is rested" - Owais Shah says Ben Stokes and Co. would want a turning wicket for 4th Test vs India

Owais Shah reckons England would prefer a turning pitch for the fourth Test against India and would be even happier if Jasprit Bumrah is rested for the game.

India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after a comprehensive 434-run win in the third Test in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18. Reports suggest Bumrah is likely to be rested for the fourth Test starting in Ranchi on Friday, February 23.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Owais Shah was asked about the type of pitch England would prefer for the penultimate game. He responded:

"I feel England will like a turning wicket because the way they have batted against spin in this series, they haven't faced any difficulties. They have faced problems mostly against Jasprit Bumrah. I heard Bumrah is probably being rested for the next match. England will be happy if Jasprit Bumrah is rested."

The former England batter feels the visiting spinners might be more effective on a helpful surface.

"If they get a turning wicket, England spinners can get some help and might control the run rate. This match slipped away from Ben Stokes' hands because he wasn't able to control the run rate as the wicket was very good for batting and your batters played amazingly well against our spinners," Owais Shah stated.

Bumrah, with 17 scalps at an outstanding average of 13.64, is the highest wicket-taker in the series so far. The England spinners, who ran through the Indian batting lineup in the second innings in Hyderabad on a spin-friendly pitch, proved ineffective on the placid Rajkot surface.

"The batting is not working as a unit" - Owais Shah says England would be worried heading into the 4th Test

Owais Shah was further asked whether England would be worried heading into the fourth Test. He responded in the affirmative, reasoning:

"They would be worried. Ollie Pope played a 196-run knock in the first match and Ben Duckett scored a century in this match but the batting is not working as a unit. One or two players are playing well but the captain will want the entire unit to bat well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that England need to post a healthy first-innings total and might have to make some personnel changes.

"If you somehow score 400-450 runs in the first innings, then you can put pressure on the opposition. That is not happening. So they might have to consider bringing in a spare batter. They have lost two consecutive Tests, so they will have to make some changes if they want to win this series," Shah said.

Shah reckons Dan Lawrence could replace Ben Foakes in the XI, with Jonny Bairstow taking the wicketkeeping gloves. He added that Lawrence could alternatively come in for Bairstow.

