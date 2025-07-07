"English bowlers don't look like getting him out" - Former India captain hails Shubman Gill for batting exploits in ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has said that present Test skipper Shubman Gill does not have any flaws in his game. He said that Gill is "batting like a dream" and the England bowlers have very little idea of how to get him out.

The southpaw feels that the right-hander is showing hunger and temperament to make runs. The 52-year-old added that it was hard to believe that he was averaging less than 50, despite looking so good in England.

“Shubman is batting like a dream. See my tweet and you will know. In my three decades of playing and watching cricket in the UK, this is one of the best exhibitions of batting that I have seen. He is simply flawless. There are no chinks in his armour and the English bowlers don’t look like getting him out," Ganguly told RevSportz.

“Gill isn’t making a single mistake. He was always pleasing to the eye. And now he is showing the hunger and the temperament. If you see him now, you will be left wondering how can he have an average of less than 50 in Test cricket. " he added.

Gill made 269 and 161 in the first and the second innings of the Edgbaston Test in the ongoing five-Test series. These performances succeeded his 147 that he made on his Test captaincy debut at Leeds in the first Test.

Sourav Ganguly lauds Akash Deep's perfomance in Edgbaston Test

Apart from Shubman Gill's batting, it was also the bowling of Akash Deep in both innings that played an important role in India winning the Edgbaston Test. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly praised the pacer for his performance, saying it reminded him of Mohammed Shami at his best.

“Very Shami, isn’t he. He was just fantastic, Akash Deep. The way he used the crease, the way he ran in and the amount of swing he got was brilliant. He reminded me of Mohammed Shami at his very best. The delivery to Joe Root, for example, would have got any batter in the world out," Ganguly said.

After the match, the Bengal pacer had dedicated his performance to his sister, who has been diagnosed with cancer for the last two months.

