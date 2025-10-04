"Everyday the reason keeps changing" - Former Indian captain's huge statement on Sanju Samson's exclusion from squad for AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 04, 2025 23:45 IST
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
Sanju Samson has been an integral part of India's T20I setup over the past year [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth slammed the selectors for excluding Sanju Samson from the ODI squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. While KL Rahul was the obvious choice as the frontline wicket-keeper, India picked Dhruv Jurel as the backup gloveman ahead of Samson.

Ad

The Kerala-born wicket-keeper boasts incredible ODI numbers with an average of over 56 and a strike rate of 99.60 in 16 outings. Yet, Samson has not played an ODI for India since scoring a century in the series decider in South Africa in 2023.

Talking about Samson's exclusion from the ODI squad for the Australian series, Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel (15:52):

"Again very unfair. Sanju should have been there, considering he scored a century in his last ODI. So everyday the reason keeps changing for each individual. One day you make him bat at 5, then another day you make him open. Sometimes you send him at 7 or 8. How did Dhruv Jurel suddenly come in? Sanju may or may not feature in the 11 but he has to be given the first right of refusal."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added:

"By making such selections constantly, they are confusing the players themselves. Even we aren't sure everyday what the selection will be. Suddenly Yashasvi Jaiswal is there and then next minute he won't be there. There is only one permanent member - Harshit Rana. Nobody knows why he is there in the team. By chopping and changing all the time, they'll dent the confidence of the players."
Ad

Despite having a considerably poorer record in T20Is compared to ODIs, Samson was included in the Indian T20I squad for the Australian tour.

"You don't pick some irrespective if they do well and take others even if they don't" - Kris Srikkanth

Ad

Kris Srikkanth blasted the overall selection criteria of the Indian white-ball squads for the upcoming Australian tour. The former captain was particularly unimpressed with the inclusions of Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy in both squads.

"You don't pick some irrespective if they do well and take others even if they don't. Best is to be like Harshit Rana and be a constant yes-man to Gambhir to be selected. You should start building towards the 2027 World Cup. But I feel they've not. If you pick Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy among the probabilities, then you can wave goodbye to the trophy," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).

The Men in Blue will play three ODIs, followed by five T20Is, in their tour of Australia, starting October 19.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications