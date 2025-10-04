"Everyday the reason keeps changing" - Former Indian captain's huge statement on Sanju Samson's exclusion from squad for AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth slammed the selectors for excluding Sanju Samson from the ODI squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. While KL Rahul was the obvious choice as the frontline wicket-keeper, India picked Dhruv Jurel as the backup gloveman ahead of Samson.The Kerala-born wicket-keeper boasts incredible ODI numbers with an average of over 56 and a strike rate of 99.60 in 16 outings. Yet, Samson has not played an ODI for India since scoring a century in the series decider in South Africa in 2023.Talking about Samson's exclusion from the ODI squad for the Australian series, Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel (15:52):&quot;Again very unfair. Sanju should have been there, considering he scored a century in his last ODI. So everyday the reason keeps changing for each individual. One day you make him bat at 5, then another day you make him open. Sometimes you send him at 7 or 8. How did Dhruv Jurel suddenly come in? Sanju may or may not feature in the 11 but he has to be given the first right of refusal.&quot;He added:&quot;By making such selections constantly, they are confusing the players themselves. Even we aren't sure everyday what the selection will be. Suddenly Yashasvi Jaiswal is there and then next minute he won't be there. There is only one permanent member - Harshit Rana. Nobody knows why he is there in the team. By chopping and changing all the time, they'll dent the confidence of the players.&quot;Despite having a considerably poorer record in T20Is compared to ODIs, Samson was included in the Indian T20I squad for the Australian tour.&quot;You don't pick some irrespective if they do well and take others even if they don't&quot; - Kris SrikkanthKris Srikkanth blasted the overall selection criteria of the Indian white-ball squads for the upcoming Australian tour. The former captain was particularly unimpressed with the inclusions of Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy in both squads.&quot;You don't pick some irrespective if they do well and take others even if they don't. Best is to be like Harshit Rana and be a constant yes-man to Gambhir to be selected. You should start building towards the 2027 World Cup. But I feel they've not. If you pick Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy among the probabilities, then you can wave goodbye to the trophy,&quot; said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).The Men in Blue will play three ODIs, followed by five T20Is, in their tour of Australia, starting October 19.