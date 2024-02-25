"Everyone dreams but you need to work hard to realize those dreams" - RP Singh lauds Dhruv Jurel's knock on Day 3 of the 4th IND vs ENG Test

Former India pacer RP Singh believes Dhruv Jurel's fighting half-century in India's first innings of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi was the fruition of the hard yards he has put in over the years.

Jurel scored 90 runs off 149 deliveries to help India post 307 on Day 3 (Sunday, February 25) and limit their first-innings deficit to 46 runs. The hosts then bundled England out for 145 before ending the day at 40 for no loss in pursuit of a 192-run target.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, RP Singh pointed out that Dhruv Jurel's hard work has yielded him rich dividends. He elaborated:

"Everyone dreams but you need to work hard to realize those dreams. Dhruv went out of the box to work hard. He performed well in whatever chances he got in domestic cricket and the IPL. He instilled belief in others that he can do something different."

The former India seamer noted that the wicketkeeper-batter's knock was primarily responsible for the hosts' comfortable position at Stumps.

"He (Jurel) himself said that while batting with the tail, you need to show as much confidence in your partner as your own batting. That is a good thing and then only you score runs with the tail. Dhruv did an amazing job today and the situation India are in now, the maximum credit goes to Dhruv," RP Singh stated.

Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav (28 off 131) strung together a 76-run eighth-wicket partnership after India were reduced to 177/7. The right-hander added a further 40 runs for the ninth wicket with Akash Deep (9 off 29) and was the last player to be dismissed.

"If Dhruv Jurel has a long career, he will definitely recall this innings as one of those where he had the most impact" - RP Singh

Dhruv Jurel struck six fours and four sixes during his innings. [P/C: BCCI]

RP Singh reckons the 90-run effort will be one of the most memorable knocks of Dhruv Jurel's career. He said:

"If Dhruv Jurel has a long career, he will definitely recall this innings as one of those where he had the most impact. He came to bat in adverse circumstances. You need to have the skill to bat with the lower order."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the circumstances didn't allow the Uttar Pradesh player to showcase his full repertoire of strokes.

"You can only have that skill if you have strong shots. Then you can play big shots intermittently. Dhruv showed that ability here. I have seen him, he comes from our state. He has cleaner shots but the circumstances didn't allow him to play more freely," RP Singh observed.

RP Singh concluded by saying that Jurel ticked all the boxes. He added that the 23-year-old deserves full marks for the tenacity he showed.

