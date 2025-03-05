Famous Punjabi singer enjoys IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final with Shubman Gill’s father [Watch]

Famous Punjabi singer Karan Aujla was present at the India vs Australia 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final match and enjoyed the game alongside Shubman Gill's father, Lakhwinder Singh. The high-profile clash took place on Tuesday, March 4, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

Ad

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. Skipper Steve Smith (73) and Alex Carey (61) were the standout performers for the Aussies. For India, Mohammed Shami took three wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakaravarthy claimed two wickets each, as Australia were dismissed for 264 in 49.3 overs.

In reply, India lost Shubman Gill (8) early, while skipper Rohit Sharma made 28. However, it was the 91-run partnership for the third wicket between Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer (45) that brought India back into the game.

Ad

Trending

Kohli played a brilliant innings, scoring 84 off 98 balls, while Axar Patel (27) and Hardik Pandya (28) made valuable contributions. KL Rahul also played a crucial knock, remaining unbeaten on 42 and sealing the win with a six, as India triumphed by four wickets with 11 balls remaining.

As India secured their place in the final, singer Karan Aujla and Shubman Gill's father celebrated the victory together in the stands.

Here’s a video of the moment:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final of the 2025 Champions Trophy will be played on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where the winner of the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa will join India.

A look at Shubman Gill's record in ODI cricket

Although Shubman Gill was dismissed cheaply in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final clash against Australia, he has scored a century in the tournament. He made an unbeaten 101 in the opening game against Bangladesh and has accumulated 157 runs across four innings.

Overall, India's vice-captain has featured in 54 ODIs, amassing 2,744 runs at an average of 59.65, with 15 fifties and eight centuries to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback