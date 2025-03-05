Rohit Sharma’s wife shares post of captaincy record after IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

By Dev Sharma
Modified Mar 05, 2025 12:31 IST
India v Australia: Semi Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma became the first captain in history to lead a team to the final of all four ICC events (Source: Getty)

India captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh shared a story on social media on Wednesday, March 5, celebrating her husband's remarkable achievement as captain following India's victory over Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal. The match took place on Tuesday, March 4, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After opting to bat first, Australia were dismissed for 264 in 49.3 overs as captain Steve Smith top-scored with 73, while Mohammed Shami claimed three wickets for India. In reply, Virat Kohli spearheaded the chase with a brilliant 84 off 98 balls, guiding India to a four-wicket victory with 11 balls to spare.

With this win, India secured a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy final, and Rohit Sharma became the first captain in history to lead a team to the final of all four ICC events: the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, World Test Championship (WTC), and Champions Trophy.

To celebrate her husband's incredible achievement as captain, Ritika re-shared an Instagram story highlighting Sportskeeda's post. Take a look:

Ritika Sajdeh&#039;s Instagram Story (Image via Instagram-@ritssajdeh)
Ritika Sajdeh's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram-@ritssajdeh)

Rohit has captained the nation in 141 matches across all three formats, with India winning 102 of those, boasting a winning percentage of 72.34.

“We were calm and composed in our chase” - Rohit Sharma reflects on India's performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia

Rohit Sharma commended the Indian batters for their performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia. Chasing 265 on a challenging Dubai pitch, India displayed great character and clinched the victory in the penultimate over.

Reflecting on the win during the post-match presentation, the 37-year-old said [as quoted by Cricbuzz]:

“Till the last ball is bowled, nothing is certain. That's how this game is. Halfway through the game, we felt like it's a reasonable score. We had to really bat well to get that score because the nature of the pitch doesn't allow you to just come in and keep playing the way you want to play. We were very clinical with the bat. Yes, we got the runs in the 48th over, but I thought we were calm and composed in our chase.”

Team India will now take on the winner of semifinal 2 (New Zealand vs South Africa) in the final, scheduled for Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
