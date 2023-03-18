"Fans need to keep their emotions aside " - Danish Kaneria comes out in Ishan Kishan's support

Danish Kaneria has pointed out that many fans and media houses have urged the Indian team management to drop Ishan Kishan following his failed outing in the ODI series opener against Australia on Friday.

The former Pakistani spinner believes that the opening batter doesn't deserve to sit out, emphasizing that he should be given some time to bounce back. He opined that the southpaw should be in India's playing XI for the remaining two matches of the ongoing series.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, here's what Kaneria said about Kishan's form:

"You cannot drop someone so early. Fans need to keep their emotions aside at times. You should not remove someone from the team like this. He is a talented guy and will do well in the near future. The ball was seaming and swinging.

"He was with the red-ball team and it isn't easy to return to limited-overs cricket straightaway after a red-ball series. You need to give him some time. The media has criticized him for not making the most of the opportunity. It was just the first game and there are two more left. Let him play."

Notably, Kishan got a chance to open the innings in the first ODI as Rohit Sharma was unavailable for the fixture. The youngster is expected to make way for the Indian skipper for the second and third matches.

He scored just three runs off eight deliveries and was out leg before to Marcus Stoinis at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Despite a shaky start, the hosts secured a five-wicket win to go 1-0 up in the rubber.

India chased down Australia's meek 188-run total in 39.5 overs. Senior players KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja rose to the occasion, remaining unbeaten on 75 and 45, respectively, to see their side through.

"A player can't score runs in every match" - Danish Kaneria on Suryakumar Yadav's golden duck in 1st ODI

Danish Kaneria further stated that Suryakumar Yadav should also be given some more time to get into his groove in ODI cricket.

Suryakumar bagged a first-ball duck in the encounter after he was undone by left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc's sharp inswinger. Kaneria backed the swashbuckler to turn things around, suggesting that a batter can't score runs in all games.

On this, he said:

"Suryakumar Yadav's form is not a problem for Team India. He will bounce back. These things happen. A player can't score runs in every match. He played one Test match and then was left out of the playing XI. You need to give him some time."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



India: 16/3



#india #Australia #indvsaus #crickettwitter Mitchell Starc cleans up Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in the same over 🤯India: 16/3 Mitchell Starc cleans up Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in the same over 🤯India: 16/3 👀#india #Australia #indvsaus #crickettwitter https://t.co/O6rK3RzS7I

Suryakumar's form in 50-over cricket has concerned many fans. He has been dismissed for single-digit scores six times in his last 10 appearances in the format and has a dismal average of 13.6.

The second ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 19.

