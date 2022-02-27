"CSK player finishing match at Dharamsala, we have seen this before" - Fans react to Ravindra Jadeja's innings against Sri Lanka

Ravindra Jadeja played a starring role as India clinched yet another T20I series win on Saturday with a win over Sri Lanka at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. Jadeja's blistering knock (45* in 18 balls) and Shreyas Iyer's flamboyant innings (74* in 44 balls) helped India bulldoze their way to the target (184) with 17 balls remaining.

Fans loved Ravindra Jadeja's aggressive batting display at the end and expressed the same through their messages on Twitter. They heaped praise on the Indian all-rounder for his vastly improved batting performances over the last few years.

After Ravindra Jadeja's blitzkrieg, CSK fans remember MS Dhoni's knock

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans were especially delighted to see one for their favourite players rise to the occasion. They took this opportunity to remember an iconic knock of another CSK player - their captain MS Dhoni - played at this very venue.

In that innings, played against Kings XI Punjab during the 2009 IPL, MSD had taken his team to victory in a close match.

But it wasn't just CSK supporters who were thrilled with Jadeja's heroics. There were joyful and witty reactions from fans across India.

Here are some of the best Tweets:

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



Jadeja's SR of 188.79 vs pace is the highest among batters who have faced a minimum of 100 deliveries from pacers in IPL since 2020.



He has an average of 67.33 vs Pace to go with his SR.



@stat_doctor



#INDvSL It's not surprising to watch Ravindra Jadeja smash pace like this.

Jadeja's SR of 188.79 vs pace is the highest among batters who have faced a minimum of 100 deliveries from pacers in IPL since 2020.

He has an average of 67.33 vs Pace to go with his SR.

@stat_doctor

#INDvSL

𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ @itzShreyas07

we have seen This before

#INDvSL CSK player finishing match at dharmshala with six

we have seen This before

Cricstats_world @meet12298



Yuvraj Singh(2007)= 362.50 ( 58R × 14B)



R Jadeja (2022) = 250.00(45*R ×18B)



H Pandya (2018) = 235.71(33*R × 14B)



#INDvSL

#Jadeja #Cricket

Best Strike Rate by "No.5" batter for India in a T20Is Innings(30+ Runs) :

Yuvraj Singh(2007)= 362.50 ( 58R × 14B)

R Jadeja (2022) = 250.00(45*R ×18B)

H Pandya (2018) = 235.71(33*R × 14B)

#INDvSL

#Jadeja #Cricket

#ShreyasIyer

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire

21 runs off the over for Ravindra Jadeja. What a luxury this guy is to the team. Man's been putting on a show with the bat for a while now.

Harsha. @CricHarsha

Sir Pushpendra Jadeja playing with SR of 240

J @Jtweetzuh

#Jadeja #ShreyasIyer #RohithSharma

1) Happy that India getting better and better in Middle Order before WC

2) Also happy that, as Jaddu is about to takeover the #ChennaiSuperKings team after Dhoni... Its good to see him finishing as his Mentor..

#INDvSL

Movies For You @Movies4u_Officl



" The Set back will be stronger than my comeback"



Whattaaa finish sarjiii



#Jadeja reminded of this quote

" The Set back will be stronger than my comeback"

Whattaaa finish sarjiii

#INDvSL

PT10 Official @Pt10Official

and today he replied all the critics why he is irreplacable in this indian team



SIR JADEJA

#jadeja #SirJadeja #INDvSL #ravindrajadeja #BleedBlue

They were after him last match when he did the sensible thing to give strike to set batsman shreyas iyer

and today he replied all the critics why he is irreplacable in this indian team

SIR JADEJA

Unnikrishnan @unni1974

Chasing 180+ with some three overs remaining is just too good by any T20 yardstick. The backups are really thrumming up the competition for places.

#INDvSL #ShreyasIyer #SanjuSamson

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan

Shreyas Iyer has done what he could when he got the chance at number 3. Consistency, strike rate and approach lot of things to like.

#INDvSL

Sagar @sagarcasm

Captain Rohit Sharma winning matches like

Rohit Sharma impressed with middle-order batters

After a clinical chase in the second T20I against Sri Lanka, India captain Rohit Sharma said that he was highly impressed by the temperament and consistency on show from the middle-order batsmen.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit highlighted the contributions of India's middle-order players.

"It was something pleasing to see for us. The middle-order coming out and swinging, that partnership (between Iyer and Samson) was very crucial for us. It has been happening consistently and it's great to see them take responsibility and finish the game."

Sharma further added:

"A lot of these guys are talented - they just need an opportunity to express themselves. You've got to look after the guys who've been in and around the team. We understand the talent they possess, it's about giving them opportunities. To finish the way they did towards the end was really good."

Both teams will now square off in the final T20I of the series on Sunday evening at the same venue.

