"CSK player finishing match at Dharamsala, we have seen this before" - Fans react to Ravindra Jadeja's innings against Sri Lanka

Ravindra Jadeja played a starring role as India clinched yet another T20I series win on Saturday with a win over Sri Lanka at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. Jadeja's blistering knock (45* in 18 balls) and Shreyas Iyer's flamboyant innings (74* in 44 balls) helped India bulldoze their way to the target (184) with 17 balls remaining.
Fans loved Ravindra Jadeja's aggressive batting display at the end and expressed the same through their messages on Twitter. They heaped praise on the Indian all-rounder for his vastly improved batting performances over the last few years.
After Ravindra Jadeja's blitzkrieg, CSK fans remember MS Dhoni's knock
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans were especially delighted to see one for their favourite players rise to the occasion. They took this opportunity to remember an iconic knock of another CSK player - their captain MS Dhoni - played at this very venue.
In that innings, played against Kings XI Punjab during the 2009 IPL, MSD had taken his team to victory in a close match.
But it wasn't just CSK supporters who were thrilled with Jadeja's heroics. There were joyful and witty reactions from fans across India.
Here are some of the best Tweets:
Rohit Sharma impressed with middle-order batters
After a clinical chase in the second T20I against Sri Lanka, India captain Rohit Sharma said that he was highly impressed by the temperament and consistency on show from the middle-order batsmen.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit highlighted the contributions of India's middle-order players.
"It was something pleasing to see for us. The middle-order coming out and swinging, that partnership (between Iyer and Samson) was very crucial for us. It has been happening consistently and it's great to see them take responsibility and finish the game."
Sharma further added:
"A lot of these guys are talented - they just need an opportunity to express themselves. You've got to look after the guys who've been in and around the team. We understand the talent they possess, it's about giving them opportunities. To finish the way they did towards the end was really good."
Both teams will now square off in the final T20I of the series on Sunday evening at the same venue.
Q. Is Jadeja the best Indian finisher currently?
Yes
NA