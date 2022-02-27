×
"CSK player finishing match at Dharamsala, we have seen this before" - Fans react to Ravindra Jadeja's innings against Sri Lanka

Indian fans reacted with joy at Ravindra Jadeja's superb batting against Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I
Modified Feb 27, 2022 04:10 AM IST
Ravindra Jadeja played a starring role as India clinched yet another T20I series win on Saturday with a win over Sri Lanka at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. Jadeja's blistering knock (45* in 18 balls) and Shreyas Iyer's flamboyant innings (74* in 44 balls) helped India bulldoze their way to the target (184) with 17 balls remaining.

Fans loved Ravindra Jadeja's aggressive batting display at the end and expressed the same through their messages on Twitter. They heaped praise on the Indian all-rounder for his vastly improved batting performances over the last few years.

After Ravindra Jadeja's blitzkrieg, CSK fans remember MS Dhoni's knock

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans were especially delighted to see one for their favourite players rise to the occasion. They took this opportunity to remember an iconic knock of another CSK player - their captain MS Dhoni - played at this very venue.

In that innings, played against Kings XI Punjab during the 2009 IPL, MSD had taken his team to victory in a close match.

But it wasn't just CSK supporters who were thrilled with Jadeja's heroics. There were joyful and witty reactions from fans across India.

Here are some of the best Tweets:

It's not surprising to watch Ravindra Jadeja smash pace like this.Jadeja's SR of 188.79 vs pace is the highest among batters who have faced a minimum of 100 deliveries from pacers in IPL since 2020.He has an average of 67.33 vs Pace to go with his SR.@stat_doctor#INDvSL
CSK player finishing match at dharmshala with sixwe have seen This before 👀💛 #INDvSL https://t.co/S1shQ1KXu1
#INDvSL #jaddu @imjadeja #JadejaUnpopular opinion https://t.co/TGlhiwK57E
Best Strike Rate by "No.5" batter for India in a T20Is Innings(30+ Runs) :🔹Yuvraj Singh(2007)= 362.50 ( 58R × 14B)🔹 R Jadeja (2022) = 250.00(45*R ×18B)🔹 H Pandya (2018) = 235.71(33*R × 14B)#INDvSL#Jadeja #Cricket#ShreyasIyer
21 runs off the over for Ravindra Jadeja. What a luxury this guy is to the team. Man's been putting on a show with the bat for a while now.
Sir Pushpendra Jadeja playing with SR of 240 😎🔥 https://t.co/sM2FfU0hlh
Jadeja has two moods https://t.co/gXHKyCDkQk
Sir #Jadeja going berserk in death overs#INDvSLMeanwhile #CSK: https://t.co/ZNiWsbJYOT
Everytime when sir Jadeja play well.. #jadeja #INDvsSL https://t.co/nztAiR8UI3
Indian team will have to find a way to play #Rahul, #Surya, #ShreyasIyer, #Pant, #Jadeja together in playing 11.#INDvsSL #T20I #BCCI #Dharamshala
#jadeja Haters right Now 👇#INDvsSL https://t.co/IyBiVZANHA
Ravindra Jadeja be like lower order samjh k part time batsman samjha kya ? Part timer nahi finisher hai mai .2, 6,4,4,4 @imjadeja #INDvsSL #Jadeja #Cricket #ShreyasIyer #SanjuSamson @IamSanjuSamson @ShreyasIyer15 #IndianCricketTeam
1) Happy that India getting better and better in Middle Order before WC2) Also happy that, as Jaddu is about to takeover the #ChennaiSuperKings team after Dhoni... Its good to see him finishing as his Mentor.. #INDvSL #Jadeja #ShreyasIyer #RohithSharma
#INDvsSL #INDvSL #ShreyasIyer #SanjuSamson #ravindrajadeja #jadeja https://t.co/w5UhdpKnZ3
Dharamshala and chase is itself a vibe 🔥❤️ #jadeja #INDvSL #iyer #IndianCricketTeam
#Jadeja reminded of this quote" The Set back will be stronger than my comeback"Whattaaa finish sarjiii 👏💥#INDvSL
They were after him last match when he did the sensible thing to give strike to set batsman shreyas iyer and today he replied all the critics why he is irreplacable in this indian teamSIR JADEJA#jadeja #SirJadeja #INDvSL #ravindrajadeja #BleedBlue https://t.co/20Xvzm22V8
Chasing 180+ with some three overs remaining is just too good by any T20 yardstick. The backups are really thrumming up the competition for places. #INDvSL #ShreyasIyer #SanjuSamson
Shreyas Iyer has done what he could when he got the chance at number 3. Consistency, strike rate and approach lot of things to like. #INDvSL
Chasing 180+ with some three overs remaining is just too good by any T20 yardstick. The backups are really thrumming up the competition for places. #INDvSL #ShreyasIyer #SanjuSamson
Captain Rohit Sharma winning matches like https://t.co/RylsGqqjRt

Rohit Sharma impressed with middle-order batters

After a clinical chase in the second T20I against Sri Lanka, India captain Rohit Sharma said that he was highly impressed by the temperament and consistency on show from the middle-order batsmen.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit highlighted the contributions of India's middle-order players.

"It was something pleasing to see for us. The middle-order coming out and swinging, that partnership (between Iyer and Samson) was very crucial for us. It has been happening consistently and it's great to see them take responsibility and finish the game."

Sharma further added:

"A lot of these guys are talented - they just need an opportunity to express themselves. You've got to look after the guys who've been in and around the team. We understand the talent they possess, it's about giving them opportunities. To finish the way they did towards the end was really good."
Both teams will now square off in the final T20I of the series on Sunday evening at the same venue.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
