"Far cry from the poorly captained Joe Root team that capitulated against spin" - Ian Chappell on England's chances in rest of India series

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell expects England to provide India with a stern test under the leadership of Ben Stokes in the remaining three Tests of the five-match series.

Before this series, England had scripted an impressive turnaround to their red-ball fortunes under the talismanic all-rounder, winning 13 of their 18 Tests. With question marks over their Bazball style of play attributed to head coach Brendon McCullum, England stunned India by 28 runs in the opening Test.

However, the hosts bounced back in another hard-fought encounter to level the series in Vizag.

With the series hanging on a knife edge, Chappell felt the current English side is on the opposite end of the spectrum compared to the one that toured India in 2021.

In his column for ESPN Cricinfo, Chappell wrote:

"As the home side India should eventually win a tough series, but it has a real battle on their hands. England under the aggressive leadership of Stokes are a far cry from the poorly captained Joe Root team that capitulated against spin on their last tour of the country. This India versus England contest is shaping up as it should: a tough five-match encounter between two talented sides."

While England similarly won the first Test in the 2021 Indian tour under Joe Root, they suffered crushing defeats in the next three matches to suffer a 1-3 series defeat.

The two sides will resume battle in the third Test at Rajkot, starting Thursday, February 15.

"What Stokes has really done is set out to achieve victory from ball one" - Ian Chappell

India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Two

Ian Chappell further praised skipper Ben Stokes for changing the players' mindset to play aggressively and strive for victory from the opening ball of the Test match.

Following dismal results, including a series defeat to the lowly West Indies, the 32-year-old took over as England's Test captain with Brendon McCullum as coach since mid-2022.

The duo has yet to taste a series defeat, with the side praised for playing an exciting brand of cricket in Tests.

"Much of England's success has been attributed to Bazball - the desire to score quickly and tactically rattle the opposition - but this is a misnomer. What Stokes has really done is set out to achieve victory from ball one by playing aggressive cricket in all aspects of the game. Stokes has been extremely smart to adopt such an approach and his aggressive tactics have brought England great success in the win column," wrote Chappell.

He added:

"It's an approach that England were extremely slow to adopt but Stokes has shown himself to be a strong-minded and smart leader. The England team has great belief in Stokes and it shows both on and off the field. The team takes wickets because they are continually looking for them, and this challenge is accepted by the bowlers. The team also believes that Stokes' aggression will help them claim the odd unexpected success."

Barring the drawn Ashes and New Zealand series last year, England has emerged victorious in all other affairs.

It includes home series wins against New Zealand, South Africa, and Ireland, along with a 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan in Pakistan.

