"First time Yuvraj has tweeted something without adding 'I will send a chappal'" - Abhishek Sharma's response to mentor's praise in IND vs ENG 5th T20

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma blazed his way to a blistering 54-ball 135 in the fifth T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. His knock played a big role in helping his team register a mammoth victory by 150 runs.

This was a special knock from Sharma, and it ended up being the highest-ever score recorded by an Indian so far in this format of the game, surpassing Shubman Gill's 126 against New Zealand in 2023.

After the game, Sharma's mentor Yuvraj Singh, in appreciation, wrote on X that he was proud of the latter. He wrote:

“Well played @IamAbhiSharma4! That's where I want to see you! Proud of you.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Speaking to the media after the game, Abhishek Sharma said that he was happy to see his mentor be proud of him.

"I think this is the first time Yuvraj has tweeted something without adding 'I will send a chappal.' Finally, he is proud of me. So I'm very happy. Three years ago, when I started working with him, he always told me that, as a player, doubts are natural. But he always reassured me, saying, 'You will be there, and you will perform. You will win matches for India,'" said Sharma via Hindustan Times.

"Now that things are coming together, I am really happy" - Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma also revealed that he started working with Yuvraj three years ago and that the latter has played a big part in preparing him. Both of them are left-handed batters who bowl left-arm spin and come from Punjab and have a natural affinity towards each other.

"I remember that during our training camp in COVID times, he repeatedly told me, 'don’t think short-term. I’m preparing you for the long run.' Now that things are coming together, I am really happy," he added.

Sharma's stellar innings was also the second-highest against England in this format of the game, coming behind Aaron Finch's 156 in 2013. Thanks to his century, India put up a gigantic 247/9 on the board.

In reply, the Three Lions were castled out for a mere 97 in 10.3 overs, with Mohammed Shami leading the way with 3-25. Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Dube, and Sharma also picked up a couple of wickets each as India won the series 4-1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news