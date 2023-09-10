"Forget the bowler's reputation" - Aakash Chopra wants India's batters to play the ball and not the bowler in Asia Cup Super 4 clash vs Pakistan

Aakash Chopra wants India's batters to play each ball on its merit and not be swayed by the Pakistan seamers' reputation in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash between the two sides.

The two arch-rivals will square off at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10. The Pakistan pacers picked up all 10 Indian wickets in the Group A clash between the two teams, with Shaheen Shah Afridi starring with a four-wicket haul.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra urged the Indian batters not to let the Pakistan seamers' past exploits play on their minds. He elaborated:

"Against Pakistan's pacers, play the ball and not the bowler. Don't lose more than one wicket in the first 15 overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi is staying rent-free in our minds at the moment. It is the truth that he is playing on our minds and he is not alone."

The former Indian opener added:

"Let's be honest, he has Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf alongside him. When this trio attacks together, they surround you. Our coach used to tell us that you don't have to play the bowler, a ball only is going to come out of his hand and you have to play that ball. So forget the bowler's reputation."

Chopra pointed out that India mustn't lose too many wickets against the new ball. He added that they end up chasing the game if that happens, which becomes a problem.

"Put the fifth bowler under immense pressure" - Aakash Chopra

Mohammad Nawaz was taken to the cleaners in the group game against India.

Aakash Chopra wants India to take the attack to Pakistan's fifth bowler. He said:

"The second thing is to attack the fifth bowler. If you are able to manage the first 15 overs, then put the fifth bowler under immense pressure. It could be Mohammad Nawaz or Faheem Ashraf, whoever it is, go after him."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Babar Azam would have to introduce a part-time spinner like Agha Salman into the attack if the fifth bowler proves expensive. He stated:

"You have to show intent somewhere. You shouldn't do it against the new ball because you need to respect the threat in front of you. So give respect to the new-ball bowlers and hit the fifth bowler. Put them under pressure, so that Agha Salman comes to bowl, and then you can actually capitalize."

Pakistan have already announced their playing XI for Sunday's game. They have left out Mohammad Nawaz from the side that played the group game against the Men in Blue and included an additional seamer in Faheem Ashraf.

