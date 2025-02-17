Former Australia cricketer predicts Rohit Sharma as one of the award winners at 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has picked India skipper Rohit Sharma to finish as the leading run-scorer in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. The eight-team tournament will be played between February 19 and March 9 in Pakistan and Dubai.

Clarke also felt ace England pacer Jofra Archer would top the wicket-taking chart at the mega event. Finally, he backed his countryman Travis Head to be the Player of the Tournament.

Making his Champions Trophy predictions on the Beyond23 Cricket podcast, Clarke said [as quoted by Hindustan Times]:

"I am going to say Rohit Sharma—leading run scorer in the tournament. It’s good to see him making runs again. I think India need him for sure. I want to go with Jofra Archer—leading wicket-taker. I know England; I am not expecting them to do that well, but I think he’s a superstar. I think Jofra is going to be really hard to play. So, I am going to have him as my leading wicket-taker."

He added:

“I am going to go with Travis Head (for Player of the Tournament). Travis Head has been in terrific form. His IPL form was phenomenal. Australian Test summer form phenomenal. He has had a bit of a break in Sri Lanka. He is ready to go again. So, I am going to say Travis Head Player of the Tournament even though I think Australia might lose the final."

The eight teams will be split into two groups, with Group A featuring India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh and Group B consisting of Australia, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

The tournament opener will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19.

"India is going to beat Australia in the final" - Michael Clarke on Champions Trophy 2025

India and Australia met in the 2023 ODI World Cup final [Credit: Getty]

Michael Clarke has predicted a repeat of the 2023 ODI World Cup final in the upcoming Champions Trophy as far as the teams are concerned. However, Clarke felt the result would be different this time, with India taking down the Aussies in the grand finale. Australia beat India by six wickets in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

"My fingers are crossed for Australia, so I am going to say Australia is going to be one of them, and I think they are going to play India in the final. (Repeat of the 2023 ODI World Cup final) that’s what I am hoping for. You know what, I think India is going to beat Australia in the final. Can’t believe that just came out of my mouth. I think India is going to win the tournament. I am going with them," Clarke said on the same podcast.

India and Australia are the only multi-time winners of the Champions Trophy, with the Men in Blue clinching the title in 2002 and 2013, and Australia in 2006 and 2009.

