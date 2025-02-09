Former KKR batter called up to England squad for 3rd IND vs ENG ODI 2025

England cricket team have called up limited-overs specialist Tom Banton as a cover for the third and final ODI against India, with Jacob Bethell sustaining a hamstring injury. An official statement from the board claimed that Bethell will be assessed when the team arrives in Ahmedabad for what could be a series decider.

Bethell, who scored a crucial half-century and took a wicket in the opening game, had to be replaced for the second ODI on Sunday in Cuttack. With the 21-year-old also part of their Champions Trophy squad, it remains to be seen if the injury is serious enough. Banton, meanwhile, in January 2022 and has featured in 14 T20Is and six ODIs after debuting at the highest level in 2019.

The Somerset batter is currently the highest run-getter in the ILT20 2025, having plied his trade for the MI Emirates in the tournament. He has accumulated 493 runs in 11 innings at 54.77 alongside a healthy strike rate of 151.69 and mustered a couple of centuries. The 26-year-old also played for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a couple of games in IPL 2020 but managed only 18 runs in those.

England hope to level the three-game series in the second ODI

Meanwhile, England have opted to bat first in the second ODI in Cuttack as Jos Buttler and co. hope to level the three-match series. The tourists put on an underwhelming batting performance in the series opener, with only Buttler and Bethell scoring a fifty, lifting their side to 248 despite a brilliant start.

However, Shubman Gill (87) and Shreyas Iyer (59) and Axar Patel (52) peeled off half-centuries to see the Men in Blue home with four wickets and 74 balls to spare. England have made three changes to their line-up for the decisive second ODI as they hope to win it and regain some momentum ahead of Champions Trophy 2025.

