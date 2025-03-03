"Generational chokers, Choker of century, Choker of decade, ICC tournament bully" - Top 10 funny memes ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals

Fans have shared several memes ahead of the upcoming semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India and New Zealand have qualified from Group A, while South Africa and Australia advanced from Group B after finishing in the top two positions in their respective points tables.

India and Australia, 2023 World Cup finalists, will compete in the first semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Tuesday (March 4) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. South Africa will lock horns with New Zealand in the second semi-final on Wednesday (March 5) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Fans took note of four teams that qualified for the semi-finals and their history in ICC tournaments. They expressed their reactions ahead of the semis by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. One of the memes read:

"ICC tournament bully, Generational chokers, choker of century, choker of decade."

"I think we might see that happen again" - AB de Villiers picks India and South Africa as winners of two semifinals of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former cricketer AB de Villiers recently picked India and South Africa as his choices to win the two semi-final matches of the 2025 Champions Trophy. He opined that we might potentially witness the same two teams in the final that faced off in the summit clash of the 2024 T20 World Cup, where India beat South Africa to lift the trophy.

“It’s tough to say (the two finalists of Champions Trophy) but my gut feel says India-South Africa – same as the T20 World Cup final. I think we might see that happen again. I think we are going to see South Africa in the final. The win against England would have given South Africa a lot of confidence," AB de Villiers said on his YouTube channel (via News 18).

He continued:

"I think it’s always a great final to watch India and South Africa. But you definitely can’t count out New Zealand and Australia – two powerhouse teams. Especially, the Aussies, when it comes to ICC trophies, they always seem to knock on the door."

Do you agree with AB de Villiers' views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

