“Getting everything he deserves” – Jos Buttler lauds IPL teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal for consecutive double-centuries in IND vs ENG Test series

England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler has lauded India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for his second double-century against the visitors in the ongoing five-match Test series.

The 33-year-old credited his Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammate for his work ethic and hunger to strive for success. The wicketkeeper-batter reckons that 'talented' Jaiswal is now reaping the fruits of his labor.

Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 214 runs off 236 balls, a knock laced with 12 sixes and 14 boundaries in India’s second innings in the third Test. The left-handed batter had also slammed 209 off 290 deliveries, hitting seven sixes and 19 boundaries in the second Test at Visakhapatnam.

The 23-year-old is now the leading run-scorer in the five-match series, amassing 545 runs in six innings at an average of 109.

On Sunday (February 18), Buttler shared a post on his Instagram story and wrote:

“Shame! He’s doing it against England, but very hard not to be so happy for Yashasvi Jaiswal. Getting everything he deserves from his talent. Hunger and work ethic. What a star!”

Jos Buttler's Instagram story for Yashasvi Jaiswal.

“I’m trying to make it big whenever I’m set” – Yashasvi Jaiswal on his double centuries in consecutive Tests

Yashasvi Jaiswal said that he likes to score big once he gets set because it’s easier to play natural (attacking) shots later in the innings.

The youngster credited the senior members for the precious advice after he was out while playing a rash shot on 84 in the opening Test in Hyderabad. He added that Rohit Sharma (131 off 196) and Ravindra Jadeja (112 off 225) were the inspirations behind his second innings heroics on Sunday.

Jaiswal said in the post-match show:

“I’m just trying to make it big whenever I’m set. In Test cricket, you never know. I try to make sure I play as long as I can when I’m set. It was pretty difficult, initially, I was not getting runs so I had to play the session and play the bowler. Then when I got set, I could score the runs.”

He continued:

“I knew it was important for me to give the team a very good start, as we have seen it has a huge impact on the team. I feel like whenever I am set, I need to make it big. As all my seniors have said, when you are set, make it big, and make it count.”

Jaiswal would now look to continue his sublime form against England in the fourth Test, scheduled to be played at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi from February 23. The hosts lead the series 2-1 after their 434-run win in the third Test.

