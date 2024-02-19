"Go tell the skipper to give a few overs"- Anil Kumble advises Yashasvi Jaiswal to keep working on leg-spin after India's win in Rajkot

Former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble was delighted to see young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal work on his wrist-spin in the nets during the ongoing Test series against England.

Jaiswal has had an incredible series with the bat so far, scoring two double-hundreds and a fifty. However, Kumble believes the youngster needs to keep developing his leg-spin to become a bowling option for skipper Rohit Sharma.

Speaking to Yashasvi Jaiswal on Jio Cinema after India's emphatic win over England in Rajkot, here's what Anil Kumble had to say:

"Well done on your batting. But one thing that I have seen which I want you to continue as well is that you have a natural leg spin. Yes, and action. So don't give up on that. Because you never know when that will come in handy. know you've had a back spasm, but when you're working so much on it. Go tell the skipper to give a few overs."

Jaiswal has already scored a mind-boggling 545 runs in six innings so far this series, with an outstanding average of 109. He replied to Kumble saying that Rohit Sharma told him that an opportunity to bowl could come around anytime, and asked him to be ready.

Yashasvi Jaiswal explains how his struggle inspired him

Speaking to the host broadcaster, Yashasvi Jaiswal opened up on the hardships he had to face to make it as a professional cricketer in India. He understood just how hard it was for him to get the India cap and wanted to ensure that he gave it his all in every opportunity he got to represent the country.

On this, he stated:

"In India, when grow up, you work really hard for each and everything. Even when getting the bus you have to work really hard to get the bus. You have to work really hard to get to the train and auto[rickshaw] and everything and I have done that since my childhood and I know how important every innings is and that's why I really work hard in my [practice] sessions and every innings counts for me."

Yashasvi Jaiswal became only the third Indian batter to slam back-to-back double centuries in Tests after Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli. The southpaw is arguably the frontrunner to win the Player of the Series award.

