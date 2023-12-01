“Good news” – Harbhajan Singh reacts to Sanju Samson’s comeback for IND vs SA ODIs

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently lauded the selection committee for picking Sanju Samson for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. Harbhajan said that he is excited to see the likes of Samson, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, and Deepak Chahar getting opportunities in the 50-over format.

Samson, who averages over 55 in 12 ODI innings, has been picked ahead of Suryakumar Yadav for the Proteas series. The decision came after Suryakumar managed only 106 runs in seven innings at a dismal average of 17.66 at the 2023 World Cup.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan said:

“There is Sanju Samson [in ODIs]. It’s good news. Wicketkeeper batter because he is always the topic of why Samson is not getting picked. I am happy to see Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Rajat Patidar getting opportunities. Deepak Chahar has made his comeback.”

“There are a lot of flaws (in the selection process)” – Harbhajan Singh on Yashasvi Jaiswal not getting a place in the ODI squad

Harbhajan Singh was disappointed with selectors after they left out Yashasvi Jaiswal from the three-match ODI series. He feels that the left-handed opener deserved a place in the side and blamed the selection process for the same.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

“Let’s talk about Yashasvi Jaiswal. He is not part of this team. I think he should be part of this team [ODIs] as well. [He's] A quality and tremendous player. The team is looking at him in Tests and T20Is but not in ODIs. There are a lot of flaws (in the selection process) that I can’t fathom.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal is yet to make his ODI debut for India. The southpaw has amassed 266 runs in two Tests at an average of 88.66, including one ton and a half-century. In T20Is, he has scored 312 runs in 11 games, including one century and two fifties.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c/wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Deepak Chahar.

IND vs SA ODIs schedule:

December 17: 1st ODI, Johannesburg

December 19: 2nd ODI, Gqeberha

December 21: 3rd ODI, Paarl