"Great for Team India ahead of Champions Trophy" - Fans react after KL Rahul hits 40 off 29 balls in IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025

India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul played a handy knock for the hosts in the third ODI against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. The right-handed batter scored 40 runs off 29 balls, hitting one-six and three boundaries.

In the ongoing contest, he returned to his No. 5 spot in the batting order after being demoted to sixth place in the first two ODIs. Left-hander Axar Patel played ahead of him in the previous two matches.

With the knock, Rahul returned to run-scoring form ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He will now look to continue his form in the 50-over tournament. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, February 20.

Fans on X lauded Rahul for returning to form in the third ODI. One user wrote:

"KL didn't get many opportunities in the 1st & 2nd ODI but played a very good knock with 40 runs from just 29 balls, great for Team India ahead of Champions Trophy."

Another user commented:

"Good one from KL Rahul. Hope, people understand that it's the frequent change in Rahul's batting position that affects him performances."

A third user added:

"If KL Rahul builds up his confidence and his time spent on the crease from today’s match, i’d say india would be entering the champions trophy with their batters feeling more assured at the very least."

Here are a few more reactions:

KL Rahul was one of the leading run-scorers for India at the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Karnataka batter amassed 452 runs in 11 matches at an average of 75.33, including one century and two fifties.

India set 357-run target for England; KL Rahul and Virat Kohli return to form

Shubman Gill's century and fifties from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer helped India post 356/10 in the third ODI against England. Gill top scored with 112 runs off 102 balls, including three maximums and 14 boundaries. He stitched century partnerships with Kohli (52 off 55) and Iyer (78 off 64) for the second and third wickets, respectively.

Adil Rashid starred with the ball for the visitors, returning with figures of 4/64 while Mark Wood bagged two wickets.

Team India are eyeing a 3-0 whitewash against England after winning the first two ODIs by identical four-wicket margins in Nagpur and Cuttack. Meanwhile, the tourists are searching for a consolation victory ahead of the Champions Trophy.

