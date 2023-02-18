Gritty Axar Patel leads India’s fightback after Nathan Lyon five-fer on Day 2 of Delhi Test

All-rounder Axar Patel scored a resolute 74 off 115 balls as India recovered from 139/7 to post 262 on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, February 18.

After Aussie off-spinner Nathan Lyon (5/67) ran through India’s top and middle order, it seemed the visitors would gain a comfortable lead. However, Axar and Ravichandran Ashwin (37) added a precious 114 for the eighth wicket to lift India out of serious trouble.

Despite their stubborn partnership, Australia managed to take a one-run lead in the first innings. They sneaked ahead in the contest by stumps, racing to 61/1 in 12 overs. Usman Khawaja (six) was brilliantly caught by Shreyas Iyer at leg-slip off Ravindra Jadeja, but Travis Head (39* off 40) batted with aggression to put the Indian bowlers under pressure.

Thanks to the Axar-Ashwin stand, though, India would believe they are still in the game. Axar took calculated risks to put the pressure back on the Aussies. He smashed Matthew Kuhnemann for four and six off consecutive deliveries at the start of the 60th over.

The left-handed batter, who was the aggressor in the partnership, hit some terrific strokes and brought up his fifty in style, launching Kuhnemann over deep midwicket for a maximum. Axar brought up the 100-run stand with consecutive fours off Australian captain Pat Cummins.

It was Cummins who ended the frustrating partnership, dismissing Ashwin with the new ball. The right-handed batter chipped a full ball to the on-side, where Matt Renshaw (concussion substitute for David Warner) dived to his right to take a sharp catch.

Cummins was in action again as he took a brilliant overhead catch off Todd Murphy’s bowling at mid-on to end Axar’s vigil. India’s innings came to a close when Mohammed Shami (two) was bowled by Kuhnemann after he missed an ugly hoick.

Lyon scythes through India before Axar’s defiance

Resuming their innings at 21/0, India lost KL Rahul for 17 as Lyon got one to straighten after pitching from round the wicket and trapped the out-of-form batter lbw.

The off-spinner then sent back Rohit Sharma (32) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0) in one over to put India in big trouble. Rohit was cleaned up by one that skidded through, while Pujara, playing in his 100th Test, was also dismissed lbw to Lyon. The No. 3 batter had survived an lbw appeal against the same bowler earlier as Australia did not take a review.

A superb reflex catch from Peter Handscomb then sent Shreyas Iyer on his way for 4. The batter, who had missed the first Test due to injury, flicked a delivery from Lyon, which hit Handscomb’s midriff at short leg and lobbed up. The fielder displayed an excellent presence of mind to complete the catch on the rebound. India went to lunch on Day 2 of the Delhi Test at 88/4.

Virat Kohli and Jadeja showed some much-needed defiance, adding 59 runs for the fifth wicket. Just when India seemed to be in recovery mode, Murphy outfoxed Jadeja (26) with a slider from round the wicket and caught him in front of the wickets.

Kohli eased into his 40s before a controversial moment ended his stay at the crease. He was adjudged lbw to Aussie debutant Kuhnemann for 44.

Kohli went for a review and UltraEdge showed a spike when the ball was close to the bat. However, the third umpire did not have conclusive evidence that the ball hit the bat before the pad. He went with the on-field decision, forcing a dejected Kohli to take the long walk back to the pavilion on his home ground.

Lyon completed a well-deserved five-fer when Srikar Bharat (six) top-edged a sweep to slip. At that point, Australia were well and truly on top, but Axar once again offered stubborn resistance with the bat.

