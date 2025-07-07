"Haare tho Gambhir era, Jeete tho Shubman era, wah" - Top 10 funny memes after India's historic 336-run win vs England in 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston

Team India beat England comprehensively by 336 runs in the second Test on Sunday (July 6) at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. After registering their maiden Test victory at the venue, the visiting team managed to level the five-match series 1-1.

Play began after a rain delay on the final day with England resuming on 72/3, needing 536 runs to win the contest, with Ollie Pope and Harry Brook in the middle. Akash Deep dismissed both the overnight batters inside the first hour to give India a good start on the fifth day.

Jamie Smith then fought a valiant battle with an attacking knock of 88 (99) in the company of Ben Stokes (33) and Brydon Carse (38). However, it only delayed the inevitable as India bundled out England for 271 in the final session and registered a commanding victory. Akash Deep stole the show with the ball in the final innings for India, picking up six wickets.

Fans enjoyed the entertaining action on the last day of the second Test between India and England. They expressed their reactions to the contest by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"Haare tho Gambhir era, Jeete tho Shubman era, wah re trolls ("If we lose then it is Gambhir era, if we win then it is Shubhman era, wow trolls)," an X post read.

"Pitch suited India more than us"- England captain Ben Stokes after losing the 2nd Test vs India in Birmingham

At the post-match presentation, English skipper Ben Stokes opened up that they failed to capitalize on a couple of occasions when they were in good positions, which hurt their chances of pushing for a win. Reflecting on the dismal loss, he said:

"I think two moments, having them at 200 for 5, happy to have them there but couldn't capitalize. We were 80-5 and then bounced back, just couldn't stop them later on. When you have a team 200 for 5, you're in a commanding position, but the pitch suited India more than us. We always struggled. We tried everything, we changed plans. When the teams are on top, it's tough to stop them."

"The opposition are full of class players, Shubman himself had a wonderful game. It is always tough, when you spend a lot of time on the field, your body's tired. Jamie has been incredible since he's come into the team. He's been exceptional with the bat, goes under the radar with the keeping skills. Harry and Smith wrestled the momentum back, but wasn't enough," Stokes added.

The action now shifts to London, where the third Test will begin on Thursday (July 10) at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

