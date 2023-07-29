“Had I not got out, Murph might not have come in and smacked 30 like he did” - Steve Smith on Todd Murphy's cameo

Australian batter Steve Smith admitted that he could have batted on for longer on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test at The Oval on Friday. He, however, added that had he not been dismissed, Todd Murphy might not have come in and smashed 34 off 39 balls.

Australia were bowled out for 295 on Day 2 of the final Ashes 2023 Test. Responding to England’s first-innings total of 283, they resumed their innings on 61/1. Smith top-scored with 71 off 123 balls. However, he was the eighth wicket to fall with the score on 239, going for an ugly flick against Chris Woakes.

Murphy, however, came in and slammed three sixes and two fours to stun England. He added 49 for the ninth wicket with skipper Pat Cummins (36) as the visitors eked out a slender 12-run lead.

Speaking after the end of the day’s play, Smith opened up on his dismissal and Murphy’s surprise cameo.

"Did I pull the trigger too early? Maybe. But had I not got out, Murph might not have come in and smacked 30 like he did. We are in the position we are because of our batters, you can't fault what the bottom few did. Thought the partnerships they put together were outstanding,” he said.

Cummins was the last man to be dismissed, but not before making yet another key contribution with the willow. He tried to take on Joe Root but was brilliantly caught by Ben Stokes at the long-on ropes.

“Would have liked few more partners to stick around” - Steve Smith

While Australia managed to get a small lead, Smith admitted that he was disappointed with the team’s overall batting effort. The visitors were 185/7 in the 73rd over as a number of batters gave their wickets away. But for the lower-order fightback, they seemed set to concede the first-innings lead.

Smith explained:

"We bowled them out (on Day 1 ) and overnight were 1-60 and going along nicely. The wicket playing the way it did today, there wasn't a great deal of sideways off the wicket (but) it swung around most of the day to be fair, and they are obviously very good swing bowlers."

"But a lot of us got starts and weren't able to capitalize and go and put one of those partnerships that were 40 or 50 into 100, 150 to give us a decent lead. So a bit disappointing from that aspect. I would have liked a few more partners to maybe stick around and be able to just play normally for a while," the 34-year-old added.

While Woakes claimed three wickets for England, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, and Joe Root chipped in with two each.