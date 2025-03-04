“Happy birthday Pankhu bubs” - Hardik Pandya wishes sister-in-law on video call ahead of IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [In Picture]

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to social media on Tuesday, March 4, to share a heartfelt picture from his video call with sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma, extending his warm wishes for her 34th birthday. Pankhuri is the wife of Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya, who is also Hardik’s brother.

Pankhuri and Krunal tied the knot on December 27, 2017, at the JW Marriott in Mumbai, Juhu. The couple are also parents of two children, sons Kavir and Vayu.

On Tuesday, to celebrate Pankhuri’s birthday, Hardik took to Instagram Stories to share a photo from their video call, accompanied by a heartfelt birthday message. He wrote:

“Happy birthday Pankhu bubs. You have been the pillar we always needed. Love you.”

Hardik Pandya wishes sister-in-law on video call (Image via Instagram-@hardikpandya93)

The 31-year-old is set to return to action on March 4 as India face Australia in Semi-Final 1 of the 2025 Champions Trophy, scheduled at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, his elder brother Krunal has represented India in 19 T20Is, scoring 124 runs and taking 15 wickets. Additionally, the 33-year-old has played in five ODIs, scoring 130 runs, including one half-century, and has claimed two wickets.

Hardik Pandya has had a decent 2025 Champions Trophy so far

Hardik Pandya had limited involvement in India’s opening game of the 2025 Champions Trophy against Bangladesh. He bowled just four overs and didn’t get the opportunity to bat as India won by six wickets while chasing a target of 229.

In the high-pressure match against Pakistan, Hardik excelled with the ball, taking two wickets for just 31 runs in his eight-over spell. Later, in India’s final league-stage game against New Zealand, he made valuable contributions, scoring a brisk 45 runs and picking up a wicket.

The 31-year-old will aim to maintain his strong form in the semi-final against Australia. To date, he has played in 92 ODIs, scoring 1,858 runs, including 11 fifties, and has taken 90 wickets.

