Harshit Rana knocks over Jos Buttler for 6 in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI [Watch] 

England skipper Jos Buttler could not make an impression in the run chase during the third ODI against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. Pacer Harshit Rana dismissed the right-handed batter for six runs off nine deliveries as the visitors inch towards a whitewash.

Chasing 357, England's solid start was undone by the Indian spinners in the middle overs. Jos Buttler came out to the middle after Joe Root's dismissal in the 21st over. The skipper had to deal with spin initially, surviving a stumping call against Kuldeep Yadav in the very next over.

Pace was introduced in the form of Harshit Rana soon after, with Buttler perishing off the very first ball. The right-handed batter looked to play an expansive drive after being offered room outside the off-stump but went on to chop it back onto the stumps.

Buttler's dismal tour came to an end with yet another poor score to his name. He recorded two fifties across the eight white-ball matches but was far from convincing in the ODI series in the middle order.

Harshit Rana dismissed Harry Brook after Jos Buttler to mark an eventful second spell

The right-arm pacer, playing his third consecutive game, endured a tough time with the new ball as Phil Salt and Ben Duckett took him on in the powerplay. He was removed from the attack after conceding 22 runs off his two overs.

After striking off the very first ball of his second spell to send Jos Buttler back, he delivered another breakthrough in his next over. Harry Brook was castled in the final delivery of the 27th over in an unlucky fashion to end his forgettable campaign in the subcontinent.

At the time of writing, England are tottering at 168-6 after 28 overs. Liam Livingstone and Gus Atkinson are currently out in the middle, with the target still quite far away.

The impending clean sweep marks a disastrous start to Brendon McCullum's reign as head coach, as the English head into the Champions Trophy 2025 on the worst possible note.

