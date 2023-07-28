"Have to applaud Nitin Menon"- Ravichandran Ashwin reacts to brilliant umpiring decision in 5th Ashes 2023 Test match

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin praised umpire Nitin Menon for his decision to rule Steve Smith not out in a close run-out call during the fifth Test of Ashes 2023.

In the 78th over of Australia's first innings, Smith pushed a ball from Chris Woakes towards the leg side. He attempted to steal two runs, but substitute fielder George Elham ran in quickly and fired the ball at the striker's end to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Bairstow dislodged the bails off the stumps before collecting the ball. However, everything happened so quickly that neither Smith nor the England team realized that the bails were off before the ball reached the wicketkeeper.

Third umpire Nitin Menon watched the replays twice and made the right decision as Smith continued to bat in the middle. Reacting to the decision made by Menon, Ravichandran Ashwin wrote on Twitter:

"What’s with the Ashes and substitute fielders. #ashes2023 #ashes2005 #garypratt #georgeeahlam Have to applaud Nitin Menon for making the right decision."

Ravichandran Ashwin referred to the Ashes 2005 controversy in the 1st part of his tweet

Before showering praise on Nitin Menon for making the right decision, Ravichandran Ashwin also recalled how a substitute fielder made a difference in the 2005 Ashes series.

During the series, a substitute named Gary Pratt was drafted into the England squad purely based on his fielding skills. The England team would keep the fast bowlers out and send Pratt for fielding as a substitute.

Australia raised questions about the tactic, sparking a controversy. However, Pratt ended up executing a fantastic run-out of Ricky Ponting. The then Australian captain was furious with the dismissal and hurled abuses towards the balcony as he walked back to the dressing room.

Pratt never played a Test match in his career for England. However, cricket fans still remember him to date for that run-out.

