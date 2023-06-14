“He absorbed the pressure very well” – Wasim Jaffer hails Steve Smith after Australia win WTC final

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer hailed Steve Smith after Australia won the ICC World Test Championship final against India by 209 runs. The 45-year-old lauded the Australian vice-captain for standing tall for his side in the first innings.

The statement came after Smith scored 121 off 268 balls, including 19 boundaries, in the first innings. The right-handed batter stitched a match-defining partnership of 285 runs with Travis Head after Australia were reduced to 76/3 on Day 1.

Speaking during an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Jaffer said:

“He has scored everywhere, including turning tracks in India. Steve Smith didn’t allow India's bowlers to dominate despite Australia losing the toss. The ball was swinging. There were slight movements but I think his innings was amazing. He absorbed the pressure very well.”

Jaffer further praised the duo for their partnership as Australia piled up 469 in their first innings and later took a 173-run lead after India were bundled out for 296. He said:

“Travis Head’s partnership with Steve Smith broke the backbone of Team India. It was very crucial from Australia’s point of view. It put team India into backfoot. Travis Head counter-attacked since Smith was taking his time.”

Wasim Jaffer lauds Travis Head for playing 'aggressor' role during his partnership with Steve Smith

Wasim Jaffer further lauded Travis Head for his 163 off 174 balls for Australia during the first innings of the WTC 2023 final. He credited the left-hander for playing the role of an aggressor, which allowed Smith to play the anchor role. He said:

“Smith almost took 150 balls to reach his fifty, but Head was playing almost run a ball. Even though he struggled against odd short deliveries, he didn’t get out. He never missed out on any opportunity to hit boundaries. One of the best knocks from Australia’s perspective.”

Travis Head was adjudged the Player of the Match after registering the first-ever ton in a WTC final before Smith joined him in the elite club. The duo will next be seen in the 2023 Ashes, which starts on June 16.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

