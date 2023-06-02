"He has also started to play fast now" - Mohammad Kaif on Cheteshwar Pujara heading into WTC final

Mohammad Kaif has pointed out that Cheteshwar Pujara has started to bat a little more aggressively in Test cricket lately.

India will face Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in London from June 7. Pujara, who was playing county cricket for Sussex before joining the Indian squad, will likely bat at No. 3 in the all-important title decider.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Kaif was asked about his thoughts on Cheteshwar Pujara having started to drive the game lately, to which he responded:

"Pujara has been made to hear so many times about his strike rate. The guy has played 100 Tests and people still say that he plays slow. He has also started to play fast now."

The former Indian cricketer pointed out that the Saurashtra batter primarily relies on the cut shot to score his runs against the seamers, explaining:

"His scoring zone is to play the cut shot. He waits, leaves or defends the fuller deliveries, tires out the bowlers and then when the bowler makes a mistake, bowls a little short, he plays the cut shot and scores runs."

Pujara has amassed 7154 runs at an impressive average of 43.88 in 102 Tests. However, he does not have a good record in England, having aggregated 829 runs at an underwhelming average of 29.60 in 15 Tests.

"The guy doesn't hit shots in the air" - Mohammad Kaif on Cheteshwar Pujara's specialty

Cheteshwar Pujara primarily relies on grounded shots to score his runs.

While praising Cheteshwar Pujara's game plan against Nathan Lyon, Mohammad Kaif highlighted that the dogged batter refrains from playing aerial shots, stating:

"He plays the flick shots against Nathan Lyon, that is his strength. He plays Nathan Lyon the best by using his feet and reaching the pitch of the ball. The guy doesn't play shots in the air."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Pujara's approach makes it hard for the opposition to dismiss him, observing:

"He is a proper Test batter. He plays along the ground. You don't have any chance to take a catch. If you don't give a chance to take a catch, you will score a lot of runs in Test matches and that is Pujara's specialty."

Pujara has struck 856 fours and only 16 sixes in his 102-Test career thus far. He enjoys an excellent record against Australia, having amassed 2033 runs at an average of 50.82 in 24 Tests, and will hope to continue in the same vein in the WTC final.

