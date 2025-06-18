"He has always played under the shadow of these marquee players" - Sanjay Bangar on star batter ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India player Sanjay Bangar has opined that KL Rahul has a great opportunity in the upcoming Test series against England. He pointed out that the Karnataka batter can emerge out of the shadows of stalwarts like Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma.

India will face England in a five-match Test series, with the first game starting in Leeds on Friday, June 20. While Kohli and Rohit have retired from Tests, Rahane and Pujara aren't part of the visitors' squad.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan,' Bangar was asked whether there will be a little bit of pressure on Rahul as an opening batter, considering he has experience of playing in England.

Trending

"I think what he is expecting from himself is going to be extremely critical. Now that he has been with the team since 2014, it's 10 long years, he has the opportunity to come outside the shadows of maybe Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma. He has always played under the shadow of these marquee players," he responded.

The former India all-rounder noted that Rahul could write his name among the country's Test greats with authoritative performances in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

"In this World Test Championship cycle, he can stamp his authority and make this phase his own. From that perspective, it's a very exciting phase for KL Rahul. If he does end up doing this, I think his name will also be taken in the same realm as the cricketing greats of the Indian fraternity who have played Test matches," Bangar elaborated.

Bangar added that the 33-year-old is immensely experienced and has scored centuries in difficult overseas conditions.

"So that's a huge opportunity for him, and he has got all the experience. Along with that, what should give him confidence is that he has scored hundreds under trying circumstances all around the globe. So, I believe exciting phase for KL Rahul from hereon," he observed.

KL Rahul has scored 3257 runs at an average of 33.57 in 58 Tests. He has aggregated 614 runs at a similar average of 34.11 in nine Tests in England.

"Do the basics right" - Sanjay Bangar on his advice to Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul will likely open for India in the first Test against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same interaction, Sanjay Bangar was asked about the advice he would give to Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul as openers.

"Do the basics right. Leave a lot of balls. At the same point in time, always try and find areas to score runs as well. It's going to be a mix of caution as well as discipline," he replied.

The former India batting coach noted that the opening duo can lay the platform for the middle order.

"Openers, if they do a job in England, that sets up the game beautifully for the middle order. Be ready for the tough grind, and if you can do that, you are doing great service to the team," Bangar observed.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has amassed 1798 runs at an average of 52.88 in 19 Tests. However, he has never played a Test on English soil and was dismissed relatively cheaply in three of his four innings in the two unofficial Tests between India A and England Lions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news