"He is currently No. 1 in the ICC T20I rankings" - Aakash Chopra questions Ravi Bishnoi's absence in India's playing XI in 2nd T20I vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra has questioned Ravi Bishnoi's omission from India's playing XI in the second T20I against South Africa, highlighting that the wrist-spinner is the top-ranked T20I bowler at the moment.

The Men in Blue opted to play Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Bishnoi as the solitary wrist-spinner in the second game of the three-match series in Gqeberha on Tuesday. The left-arm wrist-spinner registered figures of 1/26 in three overs as the visitors lost the game by five wickets via the DLS method.

While reviewing the match in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was perplexed by the Indian team management's decision to leave out Bishnoi and Shreyas Iyer. He explained:

"I am still unable to understand the team selection. Shreyas Iyer didn't play and you would be thinking why he didn't play as he was the vice-captain in the last match. He scored a fifty as well against Australia and he didn't play in this match."

The former India opener added:

"No one told why he didn't play. Along with him, Ravi Bishnoi - he was the Player of the Series of the last series. He is currently No. 1 in the ICC T20I rankings but he too didn't play."

Tilak Varma was played ahead of Iyer in Tuesday's game. The southpaw scored a 20-ball 29 in India's total of 180/7 in 19.3 overs.

"You started wondering what was the plan" - Aakash Chopra on Tilak Varma playing ahead of Shreyas Iyer

Tilak Varma played an attacking knock but didn't get to bowl. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra questioned whether Tilak Varma was preferred over Shreyas Iyer because of his ability to roll his arm over and didn't get to bowl as it was a rain-truncated game. He said (1:45):

"Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't play because he was unwell, but you started wondering what was the plan, that Tilak Varma was at No. 3 and Shreyas Iyer wasn't. Was Tilak there as he could bowl? But did he bowl? Did he not bowl because the match was shortened due to rain?"

The cricketer-turned-commentator reiterated that the team selection left him confused. He stated:

"You still didn't have a batter at No. 8. The selection was slightly baffling because there was no explanation. Someone will explain at some stage and then I will correct myself. However, at this point in time, I am slightly confused. At least tell what exactly is happening."

Chopra acknowledged that Deepak Chahar's unavailability might have denied India a bowler who could have wielded the willow effectively at No. 8. However, he questioned why Shardul Thakur couldn't have been added to the squad in such a scenario, considering that he was a part of the ODI World Cup side to perform a similar role and didn't play too many matches either.

Poll : Should India have played Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi ahead of Tilak Varma and Kuldeep Yadav respectively? Yes No 0 votes