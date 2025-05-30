“He doesn’t select, he only rejects” - Former India cricketer’s scathing attack on Gautam Gambhir ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India cricketer Atul Wassan took a sly dig at head coach Gautam Gambhir's comments regarding Shreyas Iyer's non-inclusion in the Test squad for the England tour. The right-handed batter did not make the cut as the selection committee named an 18-man squad for the five-match series, which kicks off the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Ad

Team India had a massive decision to make regarding their middle-order batters following Virat Kohli's Test retirement. With the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara not in the scheme of things anymore amid transition, some bold calls needed to be taken.

The selectors did not consider a recall for Shreyas Iyer, but instead chose to include Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Karun Nair as the extra batters.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar acknowledged Iyer's performances in the domestic circuit, but remarked that there is no place in the team for him at the moment.

Ad

Trending

Yes, Shreyas Iyer had a good one-day series, has played well in domestic cricket, but at the moment, there is no room for him in the Test team," Agarkar said during the squad announcement press conference (via Indian Express).

Gautam Gambhir was recently asked about Iyer's exclusion as well, to which he only had a short and curt response.

“I am not a selector,” Gambhir told a reporter.

Ad

Atul Wassan said that coaches have a massive say in the final team selection since the selectors take the input before officially confirming the team members.

"He doesn't select, he only rejects. The coach has a role in team selection, and selectors also listen to them before naming the squad," Wassan said on Bails and Banter on the OTTplay app. (via Hindustan Times).

Ad

"If he (Gautam Gambhir) has been given this position, then I think he deserves to go with his feeling, whether it's right or wrong," he added.

Team India's tour of England is set to begin with the series opener in Headingley, Leeds on June 20. This will be Shubman Gill's maiden assignment as the Test captain after taking over from Rohit Sharma.

Shreyas Iyer averages only 15 outside the subcontinent across three appearances for India in Tests

A major reason behind the right-handed batter not being considered is his concerning record outside of the subcontinent. In three Tests, the first of which came in England itself, he has scored only 75 runs in six innings at an average of 15.

Ad

His last overseas red-ball outing came during the tour of South Africa in 2023-24, where he scored just four runs, which included a first-innings duck.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news