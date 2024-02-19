"He even hit England's greatest bowler for 3 consecutive sixes" - Owais Shah lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's double century in 3rd IND vs ENG Test

Owais Shah has lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for scoring double centuries in successive games in the ongoing five-match series between India and England. He pointed out that the youngster smoked even the legendary James Anderson all around the park.

Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 214 off 236 deliveries as India set England a massive 557-run target in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18. The hosts then bowled Ben Stokes and Co. out for a paltry 122 to register a resounding 434-run win and take a 2-1 lead ahead of the final two games.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Owais Shah was full of praise for Yashasvi Jaiswal. He said:

"The maturity he showed, whenever he scores a century, he converts it into a big one, and he scored his second double century in this series. To do that for India at 22 years of age is not a small thing."

"He is a future star. His technique is extremely fantastic against both fast bowlers and spin. You don't see any weakness where you can keep him quiet. He even hit England's greatest bowler for three consecutive sixes - superstar, in my opinion," the former England batter added.

Before his unbeaten 214 in the third Test, Jaiswal played a 209-run knock in India's first innings of the previous game in Visakhapatnam. The 22-year-old has amassed 545 runs at an outstanding average of 109.00 in six innings in the ongoing series and will hope to continue in the same vein in the final two Tests.

"He is getting the fruits of his hard work" - Owais Shah on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a prolific run-scorer throughout his career. [P/C: Getty]

Owais Shah noted that Yashasvi Jaiswal's hard work during his formative years is yielding him rich dividends. He stated:

"He is getting the fruits of his hard work. The way he put in the hard yards in his childhood and he is still in his childhood, he is only a 22-year-old boy. Extremely fantastic batting."

The cricketer-turned-commentator was also appreciative of the Mumbai batter's grounded nature.

"He looks very level-headed. Yes, he celebrates (a milestone), but after that, he again calms down and concentrates on his batting. It is a very good quality in him. He should get 10 out of 10. This kid has a special talent and needs to be taken care of," Shah elaborated.

Shah concluded by saying that Jaiswal should continue to stick with his current batting approach. He reasoned that the pace at which he bats always puts the bowlers under pressure.

