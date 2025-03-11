"He didn't get a single Man of the Match" - Mohammad Kaif lauds Indian batter's performances in 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India player Mohammad Kaif has lauded Shreyas Iyer for playing 'impactful' knocks in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He noted that although the middle-order batter did not get a Player of the Match award in the tournament, he made telling contributions.

India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. Shreyas scored a 62-ball 48 to help the Men in Blue achieve the 252-run target with an over to spare.

During an interaction on Star Sports, Kaif was asked about his thoughts on Shreyas' performances in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"I was surprised by his form. He neither plays Tests, nor is he in the T20I squad. He plays only ODIs for India. So you are not there in the team continuously. You have to straightaway play for India after playing in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai, and in a zone where you have to attack, hit boundaries, and play your natural game," he responded.

"I admire this batter because many players came and went at the No. 4 position. We weren't getting players for the No. 4 position. This guy came and made his place, and plays impactful knocks. He is this tournament's second-highest run-getter, but he didn't get a single Man of the Match," the former India batter added.

With 243 runs at an average of 48.60 in five innings, Shreyas Iyer was the second-highest run-scorer in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Only Player of the Tournament Rachin Ravindra (263 runs at an average of 65.75 in four innings) scored more runs than India's No. 4 batter.

"He even played slow against Australia during his partnership with Virat Kohli" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer's 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final knock

Shreyas Iyer scored 45 runs off 62 deliveries in India's 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia. [P/C: Getty]

In the same interaction, Mohammad Kaif noted that Shreyas Iyer tempered his game in Virat Kohli's company in India's four-wicket 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final win against Australia.

"He is never in focus. He might not have got a Man of the Match trophy, but I believe he gives massive contributions at No. 4. He manages the innings when there is a spin challenge. He takes the game forward. He even played slow against Australia during his partnership with Virat Kohli," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Mumbaikar tweaks his game based on the situation.

"He concentrated on singles, took the game deep, and won the match in the end. So he knows how to adjust his game. He is a naturally aggressive player but slowed himself in that match because (Shubman) Gill and Rohit (Sharma) had gotten out. So he has become an intelligent batter now. He has emerged as a mature batter," Kaif observed.

Shreyas Iyer has amassed 2845 runs at an average of 48.22 in 65 ODI innings. He has an even better record at No. 4, with his 1821 runs in 41 innings at the position coming at an average of 52.02.

