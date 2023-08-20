Aakash Chopra reckons Shivam Dube should be given a few overs in the second T20I between India and Ireland although he might not have as much ability with the ball as Hardik Pandya.

Dube went wicketless and conceded six runs in the only over he bowled in the first T20I in Malahide, Dublin, on Friday, August 18. The second game of the three-match series will be played at the same venue on Sunday, August 20.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra spoke about some of his expectations from the second T20I. Regarding Dube, he said:

"I want to see how much Shivam Dube is used. He was given one over in the last match. Will they try to bowl him more overs in this match? While Hardik Pandya is your designated finisher and fast-bowling all-rounder and Shivam Dube might not have as much bowling ability, he gives you an option. So you should definitely exercise that option."

The former Indian opener wants Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad to see off the new ball and then take advantage of the easing conditions to bat. He elaborated:

"In batting, it will be interesting if the ball swings at the start. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad played well however long they played but this is going to be a challenge. It is not that simple, although this pitch becomes flat once the ball is no longer new. If our bowlers can get hit, you can hit their bowlers as well."

Jaiswal and Gaikwad strung together a 46-run opening partnership in the first T20I before the former was dismissed for a 23-ball 24. The duo will likely open for India at the upcoming Asian Games and will want to be among the runs heading into the continental extravaganza.

"They will have to play a little properly" - Aakash Chopra on Ireland's top order

Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets in the first over of Ireland's innings in the first T20I. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra wants the Ireland top order to bat a little more judiciously. He stated:

"Ireland, on the other hand, the top order will have to understand a little, whether it is Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling or Andy Balbirnie, they will have to play a little properly."

While highlighting Ireland's batting depth, Chopra pointed out that the lower order cannot be exposed in the first half of their innings. He explained:

"Where were you going by playing a scoop shot? Take the game a little deep. Then they have the batting. George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Barry McCarthy and Mark Adair - all of them bat well, but Mark Adair should not be batting in the first 10 overs. Then you have lost in any case, so that will be a problem for sure."

Ireland were reduced to 31/5 after 6.3 overs in the first T20I. Barry McCarthy (51*) and Curtis Campher (39) then took them to a fighting total, which proved just short when rain ended play during the Indian innings as the hosts lost the match by two runs via the DLS method.

