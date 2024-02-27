"He has got that fearless attitude since he comes from an army family" - Suresh Raina heaps praise on Dhruv Jurel for heroics in IND-ENG 4th Test

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina hailed wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel's fearless attitude during his sensational outing in the fourth Test against England at Ranchi.

Playing only his second Test, the 23-year-old scored a 90 and 39* in the two innings, with India in dire straits on each occasion. In the first innings, Jurel came in with the side at 161/5 in response to England's 353 and helped them reach 307.

The youngster again showed his exemplary temperament in the second innings with an unbeaten 39 at 120/5 in India's run-chase of 192. His twin knocks helped India take an unassailable 3-1 series lead.

Speaking to the Times of India, Raina said he was impressed by Jurel's work in front of and behind the stumps.

"I am really impressed with his wicketkeeping. He was just amazing behind the wickets. He has got that fearless attitude since he comes from an Army family. He has worked hard for this. I have seen him working so hard at the nets. I just want to wish him all the best," said Raina.

Expand Tweet

Jurel comes from an army background with his father, Nem Singh, a former officer in the Indian army.

After an impressive 2022/23 Ranji season for Uttar Pradesh, the youngster strung together valuable knocks for India-A in their recent outings against South Africa-A and England-A to earn national selection.

"Rating his knock special because the wicket was turning and he batted beautifully" - Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina felt Dhruv Jurel's twin knocks in the fourth Test were extra special because of the challenging nature of the Ranchi wicket.

With an impeccable mixture of attack and defense of both front and back foot, the 23-year-old impressed several prominent experts, with many calling him the next MS Dhoni.

Expand Tweet

Raina also credited skipper Rohit Sharma for providing opportunities to youngsters like Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan.

"Want to give credit to Rohit Sharma. He first gave Sarfaraz the chance and then made Jurel part of the team. Jurel was just amazing. He played a superb knock in the first innings and then in the second. I am rating his knock special because the wicket was turning and he batted beautifully. He is so calm and composed. That's the best part of him," said Raina.

Jurel has also excelled behind the stumps with the gloves, effecting four catches and a stumping in his two Tests. His 46 on his debut in the Rajkot Test also came at a crucial juncture as India recorded a massive 434-run victory.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App