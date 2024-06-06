"He has got his mojo back" - Dinesh Karthik backs Rishabh Pant to be India's leading run-getter at 2024 T20 World Cup

Dinesh Karthik believes that Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant could well be the side's highest run-getter at the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup. The southpaw looked in great touch with the bat in the Men in Blue's opening encounter against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5.

Pant remained unbeaten on 36 runs as India chased down Ireland's modest 96-run total in 12.2 overs to clinch an eight-wicket victory. Assessing the left-handed batter's knock, Karthik said during a discussion on Cricbuzz:

"I genuinely felt he (Rishabh Pant) batted outstandingly well. I would actually go out on a limb to say that he could end up India's highest run-getter. He is getting into great positions and his choice of shots very, very good; I really enjoyed it. He has got his mojo back in terms of how he wants to approach an inning. Very aggressive right from the start, but more importantly, the way he got into positions to play certain shots tells me that he is going to be very, very potent in this World Cup."

Karthik opined that Pant's impressive form will significantly benefit the Indian team, given the 26-year-old's ability to single-handedly win matches.

"It's a great sign for India because left-hander, top of the order, taking on bowlers, plays spin brilliantly, and he is one of those guys if he gets going, he will win you a game comfortably. Couldn't be happier for him. I know Rohit Sharma played very well and rightfully so, but he had his luck. This guy, even though it was not big in terms of volume, just his method to reach that score was brilliant," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

It is worth mentioning that Rishabh Pant returned to international cricket with the 2024 T20 World Cup following a lengthy injury-forced layoff after being involved in a horrific car crash in December 2022.

He also notched up a fine half-century in India's only 2024 T20 World Cup warm-up fixture, scoring 53 off 26 balls against Bangladesh.

"I thought it was going to be hard, but the way he has done it, credit to him" - Dinesh Karthik on Rishabh Pant's comeback

The recently concluded 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) marked the return of Rishabh Pant to competitive cricket. Dinesh Karthik mentioned that it was very challenging for the Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper to make a comeback after a long hiatus.

Pant was the leading run-getter for Delhi in IPL 2024, amassing 446 runs in 13 innings at an average of 40.54 and a strike rate of 155.40. Lauding the player for the fantastic return, Karthik added in the same interaction:

"I genuinely thought walking into the IPL it could be very hard for him (Rishabh Pant) because of his recovery, and if you don't play for a year, the feel of playing matches, you lose it a lot. It takes time and IPL is such a quick and high-paced tournament, you need to get on the run right away. I thought it was going to be hard, but the way he has done it, credit to him, hats off. He is a deserving candidate and now you can see why people rate him so highly."

India kicked off their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with an eight-wicket win over Ireland. They will now take on arch-rivals Pakistan in New York on Sunday, June 9.

