“He hasn’t been able to really get into that full rhythm" - Adam Gilchrist concerned over Mitchell Starc's unimpactful performances

Former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist has expressed his concern over pacer Mitchell Starc's poor form in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Starc had a below-par series by his lofty standards, picking up just 11 wickets from four Tests and being a touch expensive. Moreover, he went wicketless in the final innings at the Gabba, conceding 75 runs from his 16 overs.

The 30-year-old, who was dominated by the Indian batsmen in Brisbane, seemed to be out of ideas, as the visitors won the Test to win the series 2-1. Speaking to Fox Cricket, Adam Gilchrist explained why he is worried about Mitchell Starc's underwhelming performances.

“I know that your impact bowlers are meant to come in and have a little burst, but there just doesn’t seem to have been the trust that Mitchell Starc’s going to do the job. He hasn’t been able to really get into that full rhythm and be so damaging that has given him his reputation leading into this series,” Gilchrist said.

Justin Langer backs Mitchell Starc and other Australian bowlers despite lacklusture performance at the Gabba

Australian head coach Justin Langer threw his weight behind the bowlers despite the hosts losing the Gabba Test. He was proud of the way the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon showed their character throughout the series.

Langer further stressed that he would have picked these four bowlers only, be it at the Gabba or anywhere else.

“I’m really proud of the fact that those four guys stood up this whole series. It would’ve been a brave man coming in to this Gabba Test match and not select those four bowlers. Tell me who you would’ve picked when the series was on the line ... I would have picked them every single day,” Langer said on ABC Grandstand.

Mitchell Starc started the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in fine fashion, bagging figures of 4-35 at the Adelaide Oval. However, as the series progressed, the Indian batsmen attacked the left-arm pacer as he couldn't quite swing the ball.

His poor run of form had a huge impact on the series, especially on the fourth Test, as Team India scored runs quickly to chase down 328. Australia's dominance at the Gabba finally ended as India became the first team to beat the hosts at the venue since 1988.