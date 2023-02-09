"He'll be switched on" - Mark Taylor on Virat Kohli ahead of Test series against Australia

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor reckons that Virat Kohli will be switched on for the four-match Test series against Australia, beginning in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

Kohli's form and recent record are most under focus leading into the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The 33-year-old last scored a Test hundred in November 2019 against Bangladesh and averaged just 26.50 in six Tests last year, with a solitary fifty to his name.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports, Taylor feels Kohli's scalp will be a massive one for Australia, who should prompt him to bring his A-game. He explained:

"There's no doubt Virat Kohli is always vitally important for India's chances, and on the flip-side, for Australia's chances. I always suspect that Virat is inspired by the standard of cricket that he's playing, and there's no doubt he will see this series as a huge series for India. He'll be switched on, and with that in mind, his wicket is going to be huge for Australia."

While the right-handed batter has scored heaps of runs Down Under, he averages just above 30 at home against the Aussies. He also averaged only 9.46 in three Tests in during Australia's 2016-17 tour of India.

"You've got to attack the stumps to a certain degree" - Mark Taylor on bowling in India

Mark Taylor. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 58-year-old opined that Australia must keep the former Indian captain quiet to keep the crowd out of the game, adding:

"If Australia can keep Virat Kohli under wraps, not only will it keep India contained to a certain degree, it will keep the Indian crowd out of the game. You've got to attack the stumps to a certain degree, because if the pitches are like they normally are, which is not full of life, you've got to be looking to bring bowled and lbw into play."

Meanwhile, Australia have won the toss and elected to field first in the opening Test in Nagpur.

