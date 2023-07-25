"He is not Nathan Lyon, but Nathan Lyon is not Shane Warne either"- Tom Moody feels Todd Murphy has to play in 5th Ashes Test

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody feels Australia have to include off-spinner Todd Murphy in their plans for the fifth and final Ashes 2023 Test to be played at The Oval from Thursday, July 27.

The visitors lost veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon to injury at Lord's and Murphy didn't have that great an outing at Headingley. This probably pushed Pat Cummins to go with an all-pace attack in Manchester, a move that could have backfired had rain not played spoilsport.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Tom Moody explained why Australia need to invest and show trust in Todd Murphy and play him at The Oval. He said:

"Murphy is an exciting young bowler. He is not Nathan Lyon, but Nathan Lyon is not Shane Warne either. Murphy needs to create his own path and have his own journey; he has started that already and he has started pretty successfully. I'd be surprised if he doesn't come into the side just to create that balance, but also give the team better combinations for Pat Cummins to lean towards."

Tom Moody feels Todd Murphy should replace Cameron Green

Australia had played both their fast-bowling all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green at Old Trafford and that probably didn't give them the variety that a spinner like Todd Murphy would have.

Tom Moody reckons Green might have to miss out for now as Marsh already has had quite an impact on this series. He stated:

"Mitch Marsh is the one that looks like he can influence the game, which he's already done since he's returned with confidence. There's no question Cameron Green has got remarkable upside, but the here-and-now selection is Mitch Marsh. There are very few players in the history of the game that haven't had setbacks, or been left out of sides for team combinations or form or whatever it might be. If anything, it's probably something that might do him [Green] the world of good."

While Australia have retained the Ashes, they haven't won a Test series on English soil since 2001. They would certainly want to change that and ensure they get a positive result at The Oval.