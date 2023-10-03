"He opened, he saw, he conquered" - Twitter hails Yashasvi Jaiswal for breathtaking 48-ball century in IND vs NEP Asian Games 2023

Young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal mounted another monumental feat in his incredible brief international career with a magical 100 off 49 deliveries in the India-Nepal Asian Games 2023 quarter-final at Hangzhou on Tuesday, October 3.

The 21-year-old became the youngest and joint-fourth fastest Indian batter to register a T20I century when he reached the landmark off just 48 deliveries.

On the back of his domestic numbers, Jaiswal earned his call-up to the Team India Test squad for the tour of the West Indies in July. The southpaw grabbed the opportunity with both hands and smashed a magnificent 171 on debut at Roseau.

He finished his maiden Test series with an incredible 271 runs in three innings at an average of 88.66.

Jaiswal then debuted in the T20Is against the Caribbean, scoring an unbeaten 84 off 51 balls in the second game at Lauderhill, Florida. With the century in the ongoing match against Nepal, the Uttar Pradesh-born batter has now played six T20Is and boasts an average of 46.40 and a strike rate of 165.71.

Before his heroics with Team India, Jaiswal set Indian domestic cricket on fire with his breathtaking performances in first-class, List-A cricket, and the IPL. During the 2023 IPL season, the destructive left-hander scored an incredible 625 runs at an average of 48.08 and a strike rate of 163.61.

His latest batting masterclass had fans on Twitter buzzing at the prospect of another potential team India star in the making.

Team India set Nepal a massive 203-run target in the first quarter-final

Led by Yashasvi Jaiswal's majestic century, India posted a massive 202/4 on a tricky and two-paced batting wicket in the first quarter-final of the Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first in the do-or-die clash, the Men in Blue were off to a sensational start, with a century partnership between openers Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

However, Jaiswal scored most of the runs as skipper Gaikwad played the second fiddle, scoring a 23-ball 25 before being dismissed in the 10th over. Another of India's recent debutants, Tilak Varma, endured a miserable stay at the crease, scoring just two off ten deliveries in a painstaking innings.

Wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma did not last much longer, scoring a mere five off four balls, as India stuttered to 119/3 in the 13th over.

Nevertheless, the Indian innings received a much-needed impetus from the southpaws - Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh, who added an unbeaten 52 off 22 deliveries.

While Dube scored 25* off 19 deliveries, Rinku was the finishing hero for the Indians, with a sparkling 37* off 15 deliveries. All-rounder Dipendra Singh, who was in the headlines for his record-breaking batting, was the pick of the Nepal's bowlers with 2/31 in his four overs.

Nepal, who finished on top of Group A, will have to pull off an improbable chase to qualify for the semi-final on Friday, October 6.