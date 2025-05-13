"He played loud Punjabi songs" - Former India opener recalls interesting BGT dressing room story after Virat Kohli's Test retirement

Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli surprised many by announcing his Test retirement on Monday, May 12. Following the 36-year-old's decision to call it quits from the format, former opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a dressing room incident from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2013.

Dhawan made his Test debut in Mohali during the third Test. The southpaw announced himself with a stunning 187-run knock in India's first innings. He recalled Kohli was overjoyed with the century and played Punjabi songs in the dressing room to celebrate.

Speaking to the Times of India, Dhawan said:

"I scored 187 in that match. When I reached my century, Virat came out of the dressing room to cheer for me. He really enjoyed that century. When I went back to the dressing room, he played loud Punjabi songs, and we continued to celebrate."

Trending

During the interview, Dhawan also shared details about Kohli's fun-loving nature. He mentioned that the former India skipper enjoys mimicking people.

"Kohli was always ready for fun — cracking jokes, imitating teammates, and never missing a moment to lighten the mood. He’s very energetic, so there was always a lot of fun and laughter — pulling each other’s legs was a regular thing. He really enjoys mimicking others, doing impressions — he’s very good at it.

"Whether it’s copying how someone walks or imitating someone’s voice like Ishant Sharma’s — we’ve seen that side of him. Our sense of humour matched well, so we shared a lot of laughs together. These are all really good memories," Dhawan remarked.

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli remains the most successful Test captain in the history of Indian cricket. Under his leadership, India won 40 out of 68 matches. With the bat, he is the fourth-highest run-getter in the format among the Indian batters, aggregating 9230 runs in 210 innings at an average of 46.85.

"I absolutely believe he could have continued playing" - Shikhar Dhawan on Virat Kohli retiring from Test cricket

In the same interview, Shikhar Dhawan was asked if Virat Kohli should have continued playing Test cricket. He emphasized that the star batter could have easily prolonged his red-ball career, considering he is supremely fit.

He opined that Kohli always prioritized Test cricket and he would have thought thoroughly before taking the call. Dhawan said:

"I absolutely believe he could have continued playing red-ball cricket because he is physically very fit. But he started quite early, and mentally, only he knows whether he wanted to keep playing or not.

"Sometimes a player can be physically fit but not feel it mentally. Virat is the only person who can answer that, and I’m sure he must have taken this decision after a lot of thought. He always treated Test cricket above any other format. So, he must have given it a lot of consideration before making this big decision."

Virat Kohli has retired from T20Is and Tests but is expected to continue playing ODIs. He will be seen in action on Saturday, May 17, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, in IPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news