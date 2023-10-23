"He proved a point" - Ramiz Raja on Mohammed Shami's bowling exploits in IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup clash

Team India's veteran pacer Mohammed Shami shone with the ball in the side's 2023 World Cup contest against New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Playing his first match of the ongoing ICC event, Shami delivered an awe-inspiring performance, bagging a brilliant five-wicket haul. The seasoned campaigner's sensational spell in the death overs helped India bundle out New Zealand for 273.

Speaking about Shami's performance, former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja suggested that India should not have benched the seamer in their earlier encounters.

"It is very tough to take a five-wicket haul after being benched. It was a very big performance. This is why India are so strong. The players on the bench are very capable of replacing any member of the playing XI and winning the Player of the Match award. He was phenomenal in the death overs. He proved a point. Shami should have played a lot earlier, as he is a match-winner," Ramiz Raja said in his latest YouTube video.

It is worth mentioning that Mohammed Shami became the first Indian bowler to have two five-wicket hauls to his name in World Cup history. He was adjudged the Player of the Match as the Men in Blue completed a four-wicket win.

Ramiz further stated that India have one of the strongest fast-bowling attacks currently, adding:

"India's fast bowling in the last 10 overs was world-class. Once upon a time, Pakistan used to bowl like this. India have become a top-quality team with the ball. They have a killer combination in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami."

Rohit Sharma and Co. are the only unbeaten team at this juncture of the 2023 World Cup. With five wins from as many outings, they are currently placed at the top of the points table.

"Slowed down to score a century" - Ramiz Raja on Daryl Mitchell's knock against India

Ramiz Raja stated that while New Zealand's middle-order batter Daryl Mitchell did a wonderful job to rescue his team after a shaky start, he wasn't able to help them finish well.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Mitchell slowing down to cross the 100-run mark didn't let the Blackcaps register an imposing total. Ramiz remarked:

"New Zealand bounced back after a shaky start. Daryl Mitchell played a very good knock, scoring over 100 runs. However, he failed to accelerate when it was required. India powered their way back into the game during the death overs. It would have been a lot tougher had the score been somewhere around 310. Daryl Mitchell was well-set but slowed down to score a century. They lost momentum at that point."

Mitchell notched up his fifth ODI century, mustering 130 runs off 127 deliveries. He became only the second New Zealand batter to score a ton against India in a 50-over World Cup.