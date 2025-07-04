"He has both those qualities" - Sri Lankan legend's huge statement on Shubman Gill's captaincy amid ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara believes that Indian Test captain Shubman Gill has both the cricketing and the emotional IQ to lead a side. The 47-year-old explained how Gill had played a role in calming the Gujarat Titans dressing room after Hardik Pandya's departure.
He feels that the 25-year-old will continue to learn with time. Gill was appointed India's new Test captain after Rohit Sharma retired from the format in May and has made two hundreds in his first two matches as captain.
"I think one of the things that he's managed to really calm an environment with Vikram Solanki as Director of Cricket and Ashish Nehra as coach. There was a little bit of turmoil when Hardik Pandya left, then they had the big auction and Gujarat [Titans] has a very proud history, even though it is a short one in the IPL. The championship, final and Playoffs.
"He has the cricketing IQ to really manage that. But that is only part of your thinking when you are appointing a captain because emotional intellgence is as important because it is such a crucial decision. Slightly different in the IPL because you have a whole host of players from very different backgrounds and internationals and Indians whereas when you are captaining an international side, you have premium skill all the time at your disposal," Sangakkara told Sky Sports on Friday, July 4.
Sangakkara felt that Gill had emotional intelligence which would help him manage the side and set a vision for the future.
"So Shubman, what you have seen in international cricket and IPL, he has both those qualities. Good emotional intelligence to manage his team to align with the coach, set a vision with the side and really good cricketing IQ as well. He will learn and get better as he goes along," he added.
Shubman Gill begins captaincy tenure with a bang with the bat
Shubman Gill may have lost his first Test as captain, but he began his tenure on an impressive note with the bat, His 147 in the first innings played an important role in India posting 471 runs in the first innings.
He bettered that performance in the second Test, making 269 in the first innings and breaking Virat Kohli's record for the highest score by an Indian captain in Test cricket.
