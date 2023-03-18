“He has really done well to keep selectors interested ahead of WTC final” - Ravi Shastri on KL Rahul

Former head coach Ravi Shastri has opined that KL Rahul should be Team India’s keeper-batter instead of KS Bharat for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. According to Shastri, the arrangement would bolster the Indian batting.

Under the pump after a string of failures, Rahul top-scored for India in the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17. Chasing 189, the Men in Blue lost half their side for 83. However, Rahul (75*) and Ravindra Jadeja (45*) added an unbroken 108 runs for the sixth wicket to guide the hosts to victory.

Reflecting on the former’s impressive half-century, Shastri said that the 30-year-old should be a serious contender to replace Bharat as keeper-batter in the playing XI for the WTC final. He told Star Sports:

"He has really done well to keep the selectors interested ahead of the WTC final. Two things, one for the ODI series when Rohit Sharma returns and the other for the WTC final. India can bolster their batting if Rahul can keep wickets. Rahul can bat in the middle-order No. 5 or No. 6.”

“In England, you have to generally keep wickets from far behind. You don't have to keep up to the spinners a lot. He has 3 more ODIs to go before the IPL. He can cement his place in Indian team."

BCCI @BCCI



A summary of his batting display @klrahul scored a gritty unbeaten half-century in the chase & was #TeamIndia 's top performer from the second innings of the first #iNDvAUS ODIA summary of his batting display .@klrahul scored a gritty unbeaten half-century in the chase & was #TeamIndia's top performer from the second innings of the first #iNDvAUS ODI 👌👌A summary of his batting display 🔽 https://t.co/hSadbSphCp

In Rishabh Pant’s absence, Bharat struggled with both bat and gloves during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He managed a highest of 44 from four Tests and dropped a few important catches as well, with some cricket experts questioning his technique behind the stumps.

“Just tried to play normal cricketing shots” - KL Rahul on match-winning knock in 1st ODI

Chasing 189, India lost big names likes Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya cheaply. Mitchell Starc (3/49) breathed fire into his opening spell to put the hosts on the back foot.

Rahul, however, steadied India with a mature knock. Speaking about his performance under pressure, the right-hander said after the game:

“Saw three wickets fall down early, Starc was swinging the ball well and when he brings the ball back in, he is a dangerous bowler. Just tried to play normal cricketing shots. Got a few boundaries away and that settled my nerves. We wanted to be positive and put the loose balls away.”

On his century partnership with Jadeja, the batter added that it was fun batting with the all-rounder. He elaborated:

“The minute the left-hander walked in, I got a few loose balls. That happens to the best of bowlers. The left-hander walking in and that worked for us. Jaddu batted beautifully and he runs hard between the wickets. He is in great form and he knows what to do in those situations.”

India and Australia will now meet in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 19.

Poll : 0 votes