"He is right up there with Anil Kumble and Ravichandran Ashwin" - Dinesh Karthik on Ravindra Jadeja

Dinesh Karthik has reserved high praise for India's talismanic all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja following the spinner's brilliant performance in the recently concluded second Test against Australia.

He stated that Jadeja has evolved into one of India's most prominent Test players over the years. Karthik highlighted that while the player has performed admirably with the ball, he has also been a dependable batter, even in challenging overseas conditions.

The veteran keeper-batter opined that Jadeja deserves to be counted among the greatest spinners that the country has ever produced. Speaking to Crizbuzz about the Saurashtra-born cricketer's all-round exploits, he said:

"He [Ravindra Jadeja] is really at the peak of his powers. He's crossed 30, and you get the feeling that he is right now at a very strong point in his life. The way he is batting, you can argue that when India goes abroad, you get the feeling that he is solid against fast bowling as a batter and gives you a lot of confidence.

"When it comes to India, a ten-wicket haul is not something that's easy, but he seems to do it with consistency. As a bowler, he is right up there with Anil Kumble and Ravichandran Ashwin."

Notably, Jadeja was named the Player of the Match in the second Test as he completed a fine ten-wicket haul. The crafty spinner bamboozled the Australian batters in the second innings, registering career-best figures of 7.42.

"A proper three-dimensional cricketer" - Dinesh Karthik on the value Ravindra Jadeja brings to the Indian team

Dinesh Karthik also spoke about how Ravindra Jadeja went through a tough period as he was forced to be on the sidelines for several months as he underwent major knee surgery.

He lauded the player for making a fantastic return to the team. Karthik labelled Jadeja as a 'proper three-dimensional cricketer', highlighting his ability to contribute significantly in all three aspects of the game.

The 37-year-old added:

"It's very hard to put into context what he [Ravindra Jadeja] must have gone through in the last six months because he was well in line to be a part of the World Cup and was a very important cog in the wheel. Missing it due to a freak injury but then coming back and doing it the Jadeja way completely.

"You give him a chance and he just gets through. Yes, there were some poor shots in that innings, but there were also some really good balls. The confidence that he brings to the team with both the skill set, that's a proper three-dimensional cricketer there."

Jadeja has been one of India's standout performers so far in the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia. With 17 wickets from two Tests, he is currently the leading wicket-taker in the series. Furthermore, he also has 96 runs to his name with the bat from two innings.

