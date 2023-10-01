"He's basically just shoved it right back in their faces" - David Miller praises 'terrific captain' Temba Bavuma

South African middle-order batter David Miller has hailed Temba Bavuma for bouncing back well as a captain after facing flak, shutting down his critics. The left-handed batter labelled Bavuma as a 'terrific captain' and a 'phenomenal batter' in one-day international cricket.

South Africa's shock group-stage exit in the 2022 T20 World Cup led to calls for Bavuma to resign as captain. However, the right-hander has led the Proteas well in ODIs, registering series wins against England and Australia at home.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Miller said that he has always looked to make maximum impact on the game and cited Bavuma's example of proving people wrong:

"For me it's about making a situational impact. Can I take the game on? Can I see a chase home? That's where games are won and lost. I think we've proved some people wrong. Take Temba (Bavuma).

He's had so much flak from a lot of people, and he's basically just shoved it right back in their faces. He's a terrific captain and a phenomenal player in this format. It's a strong lineup. We back ourselves to compete with the bat."

Bavuma has also performed well with the bat this year, amassing 637 runs in ten ODIs at 79.63 with three centuries.

"There's no point brushing that under the carpet" - David Miller on South Africa's failure to win World Cups

David Miller (Image Credits: Twitter)

While Miller admitted that the Proteas haven't won the World Cup yet, he believes it's all in the past and wishes to cash in on future opportunities.

The 34-year-old added:

"We genuinely believe that we can do something special. The reality is we haven't won a World Cup, so there's no point brushing that under the carpet. But personally I don't live with those things on my shoulders. The past is the past. It doesn't impact me at all.

"It's about what's in front of you. ...the next ball, your next moment. I know the other guys are in the same mindset. We're looking at it as a chance to create history. What a brilliant opportunity this is. If we play well, we know we've got a helluva chance."

South Africa kickstart their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7 in New Delhi.